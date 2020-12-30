India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Farmers sticking to core demands ahead of talks with Centre

Farmers sticking to core demands ahead of talks with Centre
December 30
15:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Even as farmer leaders are scheduled to hold the sixth round of talks with the Centre in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, a farmer leader has emphasised that they are still demanding the repeal of the three central farm laws and a law on crop MSPs.

Asked about the farmers’ agenda for the latest round of talks, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Major Singh Punawal asserted that they would again ask about the process to repeal the three laws and to bring a law on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Farmer leaders did not agree to discuss the proposals sent by the government earlier on because it talked about amendments to the new farm laws. But now, parleys will be held on the issues suggested by the farmers. We will like to talk on those issues only,” Punawal added.

The four issues suggested by farmer leaders for talks are — the procedure to be followed to repeal the three central farm laws; procedure and provision for legal guarantee for procurement of crops at profitable MSP, as suggested by the National Farmers Commission for all agricultural commodities; amendments to The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, to exclude farmers from penal provisions; and the procedure to withdraw the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, to protect the interests of farmers.

As for the arrangement of food and drinks for farmer leaders at the Vigyan Bhavan, where the talks will begin at 2 pm, the farmer leader asserted that they would make their own arrangements.

“It is not important that the government will make arrangements for food for farmer representatives or they will bring their own food. Fellow farmers have been making arrangements for food for those sitting on Delhi roads for the last 35 days, and so, we too will make our own arrangements for food; but the important thing is — the Union government should listen to the farmers,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Delhi borders continued for the 35th day on Wednesday.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Production and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid ... - https://t.co/Cq38nTLeWL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:21 am

    Toronto 'Superfan' Nav ... - https://t.co/S3OO5ts4SH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #IndoCanadian
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:10 am

    Sidhu apologises for wearing shawl with Sikh ... - https://t.co/n0U5gGMk5O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkalTakht #AkaliDal #Congress #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #NavjotSinghSidhu
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:06 am

    Have to assume pandemic is going to ... - https://t.co/mDweAn7DUm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 30, 2020, 10:04 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.