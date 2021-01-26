India Post News Paper

Farmers tractor rally enters Delhi from Singhu border

January 26
11:08 2021
NEW DELHI: Farmers on Tuesday began their tractor rally from Singhu border towards Delhi as part of the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws on the occasion of Republic Day today.

They are heading towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction. A temporary wall has been erected to seal the Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital.

Meanwhile, farmers’ tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre’s farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road. Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak has said on Sunday, “The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu.”

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months will end soon. (ANI) 

