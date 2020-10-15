India Post News Paper

Fasting Jain Saint Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj

October 15
12:09 2020
Jyoti Dharod

CHICAGO: It will not be an exaggeration to say that Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb is wedded to rigorous fasting. In Jainism fasting is the spiritual discipline that involves renunciation of food to maintain self-control and self-discipline, to reach self -realization and the ultimate goal of Moksha or, spiritual liberation.

Tapasya is thus the voluntary acceptance of austerities of the body, mind and speech, to achieve a higher end of life. To win oneâ€™s soul, one has to win oneâ€™s own physical mind and body. 

Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb, now 54, was born on April 15, 1966 and named Hari Bhai to Raji Ben and Devji Bhai Satrain Mumbai.  At the young age of 13 he renounced the world and entered the life of Monkhood. Under the guidance of his Guru Acharya Shri BhuvanbhanuSuriswarji.  He observed his third 180-day continuous fasting, which culminated in Parna â€“ with breaking of the Fasting, November 3rd 2019. 

His fasting calendar is:

(1) 180 fastingâ€“at Marine drive Mumbai,  – 28 February 2014

(2) 180 fastingâ€“at Andheri, Mumbai – 6 July 2018 

(3) 180 fastingâ€“at Sangli Maharashtra 03 November 2019

This year on 12Oct.2020, Acharyaji has fasted for 112-days and his Tapasya is continuing even now.

 

 

