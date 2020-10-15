Fasting Jain Saint Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj

US appoints special officer for Tibet after Xi asks troops to prepare for war NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: A day after President Xi Jinping called on Chinese troops to prepare for war, the United States appointed a senior official as its special coordinator for Tibetan issues. Tibet,...

‘Open for discussions’, says Centre after farmer-govt meeting NEW DELHI: After a meeting with representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab which were associated with agitations in the state during the last few days, the Centre asserted that...

‘Indian-Americans unlikely to be swayed by Biden-Harris, Trump-Modi ties’ WASHINGTON: A new poll has revealed that Indian-American voters were unlikely to be swayed by either Democrat presidential nominee Joe Bidens selection of Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate...

Kerala gold smuggling case accused linked to Dawood: NIA probe KOCHI: In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the NIA has found links between one of the accused and India’s most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar...

Asian Americans still being targeted in COVID-related hate incidents Â Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The United States is more racially and ethnically diverse today than it ever has been, and it is projected to be even more diverse...

Australiaâ€™s English test for partner visas unwarranted Madhu Patel CHICAGO: for gaining a permanent visa. They ask when did it become a sin to love somebody who did not know English. No Government should be in the...

Chan and Surekha Patel gift $2M to Baylor Scott Hospital Suri Swamy IRVING: Prominent business leaders Chan and Surekha Patel have pledged a gift of $2 million to enhance the cardiovascular and surgical care at the cityâ€™s only charitable community...

Festivals cancelled in Harare due to Covid-19Â Â India Post News Service HARARE: Celebrations of upcoming major Hindu festivals in October and November have been cancelled in Harare (Zimbabwe) due to Covid-19. According to an announcement of The...

Fasting Jain Saint Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Jyoti Dharod CHICAGO: It will not be an exaggeration to say that Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb is wedded to rigorous fasting. In Jainism fasting is the spiritual discipline that...

Change in Outsourcing Service Provider for Passport – Visa India Post News Service Chicago: The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 19 S LaSalle St #1003, Chicago, IL 60603for providing outsourcing services for...

How to protect from coronavirus that spreads through air Shiv R. Jhawar COVID-19 is a pandemic disease that needs urgent attention. It has so far killed more than 1 million people worldwide (over 210,000 deaths in the United States ...

McDonald/APIA scholarship for minority students India Post News Service CHICAGO: As the current pandemic continues to disrupt the school year for students across the country, McDonaldâ€™s commitment to educating and supporting future leaders remains unchanged....

40 Business organizations oppose Progressive Tax M Siddiqui CHICAGO: A total of 40 business organizations across Illinois, including 27 chambers of commerce, have joined the fight against the deceptive and destructive progressive income tax amendment, according...

AAPIs Rally in Support of Prop 16 as Vote-by-Mail Ballots Arrive AAPI Elected Officials, Community Leaders, and Celebrities, urge equal opportunity for all by voting Yes for Prop 16 LOS ANGELES: Continuing the outpouring of support for Prop 16, Asian Americans...

Why silence on mob lynching of Rahul Kandela? Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across Chicagoland expressed their concern over the brutal killing of a boy Rahul Kandela. The son of a driver, from a poor backward class in...

How Trump has an edge over Biden among Desi Americans A.Q. Siddiqui A defiant COVID + President Trump returned to White House from Military Hospital and his â€˜copter return clipâ€™ is widely circulated among American Desis with a popular SRK...

Why Voting in Local Elections Matters? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Many other people in our country besides those in Washington have the power to make our world a better place to live or give...

Here’s the complete list of Billboard Music Award 2020 winners WASHINGTON: The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 were announced on Wednesday evening (local time) with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post...