Father's Day 2022: 7 Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your father

Father’s Day 2022: 7 Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your father
June 19
11:38 2022
NEW DELHI: From growing up holding onto our father’s shoulders to turning into best friends over the years, the bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and expressions. The teacher, the mentor, the biggest motivator – all of these define the role a father plays in each of our lives. However, time and again, we fail to appreciate and express our feelings to our fathers.

Father’s Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time.
When words fail to describe what our fathers mean to us, songs help in letting our super-hero dads know how much they mean to us. Over the years, Bollywood has churned out some special numbers over the years to portray the relationship between a father and his child.

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, here are 7 Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your father and make him feel special on this day!

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)

It would be a crime to not include this song at No. 1 on the list. The track featuring Aamir Khan and sung by Udit Narayan is an epitome of a Bollywood song expressing a child’s emotions to their father. Even after all these years, this song is undoubtedly to remain on top of everyone’s playlist on Father’s Day for decades to come.

Papa Mere Papa (Main Aisa Hi Hoon)

Featuring Rucha Vaidya and Ajay Devgn, this heart-touching song by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Baby Aparna is sure to leave you in happy tears. This emotional song from the movie ‘Main Aisa Hi Hoon’ perfectly describes the relationship a daughter shares with her father.

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera (Boss)

The song from recent times, featuring Akshay Kumar and his on-screen father Mithun Chakraborty, aptly describes what our father means to us, and how special and important he is to us. Beautifully created by Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros, this song is one of the most special songs on this list.

Dilbaro (Raazi)

Nest on the list is a very touching song for a daughter and her father’s relationship. Beautifully sung by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, featuring Alia Bhatt and her on-screen father Rajat Kapoor, this song portrays the emotions between a daughter and her father when she has to leave her own house and go to her husband’s house after marriage. The emotions Alia goes through whilst the song plays in the background, are one to stir your soul.

Papa Ki Pari (Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon)

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen, this song from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon tells the story of every father’s ‘angel’ in this world. As Kareena sings the song for her on-screen father played by Pankaj Kapoor in this movie, the song tells how much a daughter loves her dear father.

Papa The Great (Papa The Great)

The song, beautifully defining the relationship between a father and his son, is extra-special due to the track being sung by the father-son duo of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. Featuring Krishan Kumar and Master Bobby, this song is a perfect one for the special occasion of Father’s Day.

Hamare Papa Aur Hum (Yaara Dildara)

One from the past, this song is a golden one from singer Amit Kumar. This beautifully composed song tells how the world could turn better if a father holds the hand of his son. This classic from 1991 is one of the most beautiful songs one can dedicate to their father on this Father’s Day. (ANI)

