Fatima Sana Shaikh closely following life events of Indira Gandhi for ‘Sam Bahadur’

June 13
18:42 2022
MUMBAI: ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the anthology “Modern Love Mumbai”, is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ‘Sam Bahadur’ where she will essay the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

For the same, the actress is closely following the life events of the late leader by watching old interview tapes and reading about her childhood and formative years. Ask her what led to her saying yes to the film and she says, “I got excited about the film only because of Meghna Gulzar (the film’s director).”

Fatima reveals that Meghna is good at her craft and the experience she has had with the meetings with Meghna interests her a lot from learning filmmaking to understanding various aspects of the film.

She also shared that she is studying Indira Gandhi’s personality from the material on her that’s available in public domain to lend broad strokes to her own imagination of the character. She further added that though all this won’t be shown on screen, it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed the course of history.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also working in Taapsee Pannu’s production ‘Dhak Dhak’ along with Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

