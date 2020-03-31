Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Fauci confident US will be battle-ready for COVID-19 this Fall

Fauci confident US will be battle-ready for COVID-19 this Fall
March 31
10:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: America’s top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci fully anticipates that the coronavirus will hit again this Fall but he is confident the US will be playing a “very different ball game” by then and have both therapeutic drugs and possibly a vaccine on the ready.

The US death toll from the pandemic, now the world’s highest, is inching closer to the 3,000 mark and the caseload climbed over 160,000 cases by March 30.

At a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Monday evening, Dr. Fauci said America’s ability to “go out and be able to test identify isolate and contact trace” when the virus hits again will be at a very different level than what it is now. At this time, more than a million tests have been done in the US, after precious time was lost in the initial days over faulty testing kits.

Fauci underlined that a “number of clinical trials” are already on to find therapeutic drugs that take the edge off the virus. Striking an upbeat note as the US death toll climbed, Fauci said, “More importantly, we have a vaccine that’s on track and multiple other candidates.”

If the vaccine development teams begin seeing an efficacy signal by the time of Phase Two and Phase Three trials later this year, Fauci said the vaccine may be ready for use by “next season”.

The White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr. Deborah Birx informed reporters that all US states’ infection curves are moving in “exactly” the same direction, where a few cases suddenly explode into the hundreds and then thousands. She urged all Americans to follow the ’15 days to slow the spread’ social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. The guidelines, first issued on March 16 have been extended till April 30.

Alignment with these guidelines at scale continues to be on voluntary terms, with a patchwork response across 50 states.

On Tuesday, the task force plans to layout crucial data informing the models that are now predicting up to 200,000 deaths in a worst-case scenario. “We showed him the data. He looked at the data. He got it right away. It was a pretty clear picture,” Fauci told CNN on Monday after US President Donald Trump pushed out the social distancing guidelines till April 30.

Also on Monday, Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced a slew of regulatory cuts so that US hospitals will be able to separate patients more easily and create surge capacity with quicker turnaround times. Across America, doctors and hospitals are describing apocalyptic scenes of ventilator shortage and an overwhelmed system simply unable to keep up with the outbreak.

New York, which has become the US epicenter of the outbreak, continued to be hammered by the virus’ deadly blow. Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers as the death toll here crossed the 1,200 mark.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “To me, we’re beyond staggering already. We’ve reached staggering.” “Anyone who says this situation is a New York City-only situation is in a state of denial,” Cuomo said. Dr. Fauci has also warned that smaller cities are likely to see cases “take-off” exactly like they have in New York City.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Fauci confident US will be battle-ready for COVID-19 this Fall - https://t.co/swwtgI5tlp Get your news featured us… https://t.co/B19WWAWUnL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:57 am

#Italy 2nd country after US to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/T9ZSUdoSZZ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ifCAMANG69
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:55 am

India sees highest spike in Covid-19 cases, total reaches 1,251 - https://t.co/RPG9KQZqtA Get your news featured u… https://t.co/qYkULI7b1C
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:53 am

#Panic on rise, as 48.3% feel they can get COVID-19 - https://t.co/NexDSznlYn Get your news featured use… https://t.co/74SX5RULny
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.