FB to announce US election winner once major media outlets confirm

November 06
15:40 2020
SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook on Friday said it will update the notifications running across the top of its main app and Instagram with the projected winner of the election once it has been projected by a majority of media outlets,

The social network also will label presidential candidates’ posts with a link to its voting information centre. “While several states continue to count votes, we wanted to share a reminder of the steps we’ll take to provide reliable information across our products once there is a projected presidential winner,” Facebook said in a tweet.

Once a majority of independent decision desks at major media outlets project a winner, “we’ll update the notifications running across the top of Facebook and Instagram with the projected winner of the election”.

Facebook announced several measures to reduce the spread of misinformation on its platforms before the November 3 election. It also labeled a couple of tweets on “election theft” and mail-in ballots as misleading by US President Donald Trump.

“We will also start applying labels with the projected winner on all presidential candidates’ posts with a link to our Voting Information Center to see more about the election results,” the company said.

     Breaking News
      
