India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat

FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat
April 21
12:14 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: FC Goa was defeated for the very first time in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as Iranian powerhouse Persepolis FC inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Gaurs on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Goa took an early lead thanks to a well-placed Edu Bedia header from a Brandon Fernandes free-kick. However, the joy for Juan Ferrando’s men would be short-lived, as Persepolis scored twice within the opening half an hour to script their third win on the trot in the tournament.

The Gaurs made a couple of changes to their starting eleven for this game, with Saviour Gama and Adil Khan getting the nod. In an all-action start to the game, FC Goa came off the blocks the quickest, scoring in the 13th minute as Edu Bedia, who had earlier earned the free-kick, outfoxed the Persepolis defence with a smart run and headed-finish to put the Gaurs in the lead.

Edu Bedia scored the first AFC Champions League goal by an Indian team when he nodded in Brandon Fernandes’ free-kick in the first half. A couple of minutes later, it could have been 2-0 to the Gaurs with Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes again combining delightfully to open up the opposition defence. Brandon, though, was denied his time under the spotlight as Hamed Lak pulled off an incredible save from close range to keep his side in the game.

The Iranian made Goa pay for not making the most of the opportunity as they hit back to draw level in the 16th minute after James Donachie was deemed to have committed a foul in the penalty box. Mehdi Torabi stepped up to the plate for Persepolis to slot it home for his side.

Playing in their home red, Persepolis turned up the pressure on the Goa defence following their equaliser. That pressure finally bore fruit in the 24th minute of the game as Seyed Jalal Hosseini’s header put the designated home side in front.

The second half saw Persepolis create a number of chances yet again, but were thwarted on each occasion thanks to some excellent rear-guard action from the FC Goa defence.

The Gaurs, on their end, were able to conjure up some promising spells where Juan Ferrando’s men entrusted their passing and movement to find spaces as they searched for an equaliser. They, though, had to settle for only one shot on target in the second forty-five as their first loss of the campaign finally became an eventuality. (ANI)

FC Goa would, though, take much heart from their spirited display before taking on the same opponents in three days time. Juan Ferrando’s men currently stand third in the group after Al Wahda completed a come-from-behind win to defeat Al-Rayyan. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd April - https://t.co/R1QwXYdkib Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:36 am

#Kausani, Uttarakhand: Spectacular 300 ... - https://t.co/aG71uw4y3g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Flights #HowToReachKausani #KausaniPictures #KausaniUpdates #KausaniUttarakhandPics #NewTravelBlogs #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:19 am

Body or no body, your existence ... - https://t.co/GIlzMmYLyN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FriedrichNietzsche #IshaFoundation #JaggiVasudeva #JeanKlein #Philosophy #RupertSpira #SadhguruJaggiVasudev #SadhguruMotivationalQuotes #SadhguruSpeaks #SadhuguruQuotes
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:07 am

#Russia-US rapprochement? (Opinion) - https://t.co/HTCRZ1y2hf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #RussiaUSRelations #RussianPresident #UnitedStates #USPresident #USA #VladimirPutin #World
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:02 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.