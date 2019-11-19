Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Fee hike: JNU students demand no administrative or legal action be taken against protesters

November 19
16:52 2019
NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) demanded on Tuesday that no administrative or legal action be taken against the students protesting against a hostel fee hike.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said they had a meeting with the Joint Secretary of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, GC Hosur, and requested him to ensure no administrative action against students. “Students have been getting notices through e-mail for these protests. But these protests are for a just cause and no student will pay even a single-rupee fine,” she told reporters here.

The students’ union alleged that the registrar of the university refused to meet the members of the HRD Ministry-appointed panel for mediating between the agitating students and the administration and recommending ways to restore the normal functioning of the varsity.

The JNUSU, which has been leading the agitation against a hostel fee hike for three weeks, said the strike would not be called off until their demands were met. “We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told reporters here.

There was no immediate response from the registrar or the university administration on the JNUSU allegation.

“The strike will continue till our demands are met and the fee hike is completely rolled back,” Ghosh asserted. PTI

