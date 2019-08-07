Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Feel her loss greatly: Sonia in letter to Swaraj’s family

Feel her loss greatly: Sonia in letter to Swaraj’s family
August 07
16:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a superb orator, great parliamentarian and a lady of “extraordinary gifts”.

In her condolence letter to Swaraj’s husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Gandhi said she shared a warm personal relationship with the senior BJP leader after being together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha for many years.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing away of your beloved wife Smt Sushma Swaraj,” the Congress parliamentary party leader said. “Sushma Swaraj was a lady of extraordinary gifts, her courage, determination, dedication and ability manifest in every position she held.”

“Above all, it was her warm personal qualities that brought a special lustre to her years in public and political life,” the United Progressive Alliance chairperson added.

Swaraj had contested against Gandhi in 1999 from the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, but lost by over 50,000 votes in the electoral fight that attracted nationwide attention.

“Sushma ji was a superb orator, a great parliamentarian and had a rare gift for friendship that won her affection and admiration across the political spectrum,” Gandhi said. “In our many years together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha, we developed a warm personal relationship and I feel her loss greatly.”

The Congress leader said Swaraj made herself accessible to even the humblest person and established a warm rapport with people from all walks of life.

With her empathy and compassion, she gave Indian diplomacy a human face as she reached out to help every Indian citizen in distress, Gandhi said. “The same courage and grit that was a hallmark of Sushma-ji’s political life, she showed in her personal life as well, as she faced her serious ailments with incredible fortitude,” she said.

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night in Delhi after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The Congress leader said Swaraj left “far too young” as she had so much more to contribute to national life. “That makes her death even more tragic,” she said.

Expressing grief to her husband and daughter Bansuri, the UPA chairperson termed it a “cruel loss” for them.

“You must draw solace from the fact that Sushma-ji lived a life of honour, filled with achievement and contributions to the country she loved; respected and admired by all Indians,” Gandhi said.

“And she went as she had lived – active and engaged till the very end.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.