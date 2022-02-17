India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Femina Miss India: The time to rewrite destiny!

Femina Miss India: The time to rewrite destiny!
February 17
15:45 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With a nearly six-decade legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, it’s that time of the year again — the time to rewrite destiny! Encouraging young Miss India aspirants and pushing them to break barriers to reach the heights of success. Miss India Organisation is back with yet another opportunity for India’s talent to shine.

Miss India Organisation translates its scouting operations into the digital media space, in pursuit of beauty ambassadors. The pageant in its virtual format for the second time now has launched a nationwide hunt to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only through the Moj app, creating a profile and uploading three audition videos (introduction, talent and ramp walk). Once completed, the applicant needs to log onto www.missindia.com and fill in the requisite details.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls, vows to continue its tradition of creating icons with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation of women who have the potential to lead and represent the country in the future, this time, online.

Talking about the pageant with pride and passion, Neha Dhupia said, “Each year in the journey of Femina Miss India, I feel a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes me back to all the learnings and experiences I’ve gained and will cherish lifelong. It’s always endearing to see these young participants so full of enthusiasm and ready to take on the world. It’s their willingness to succeed that leaves everyone feeling inspired.”

Comments

comments

Tags
2021 Fashion TrendsFashionFashion design trendsFashion Design Trends 2021Fashion DesigningFashion Trend 2021Femina Beauty PageantsFemina Miss IndialifestyleMiss India
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.