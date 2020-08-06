India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘FERAL’ The South Asian Feminist Folk/Horror We’ve All Been Waiting For

‘FERAL’ The South Asian Feminist Folk/Horror We’ve All Been Waiting For
August 06
16:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
niharika

Nihaarika Negi

With Sundance + Women In Film Financing Fellow Nihaarika Negi

Feral means ‘to exist in a wild state, especially after domestication/captivity.’ A fitting title for Sundance + Women In Film Financing Fellow Nihaarika Negi’s latest film: a horror folktale about two Indian maidservants who transgress against their abusive British Madame – taking over the house and reclaiming their lost mystical selves.

The film evokes the spirit of Dr. Estes seminal book, Women Who Run With Wolves, using the mythic structure of folklore to summon the wild woman archetype.

International writer/producer, Nihaarika (THE THRESHOLD, THE HOUSEMAIDS), whose impressive work has been supported by Venice Film Festival Development Labs, UK Arts Council, French Ministry of Culture – CNC, NYIFF, NFDC Labs, Amazon Prime, Disney’s Hotstar – has long been interested in this subject matter.

She says, “As South-Asian women, we’re raised to tame our primal selves to fit restrictive gender norms. When that sustained oppression intersects with race, class, colonial trauma – it causes a rupture to occur through our bodies. I’m interested how this visceral experience can be made visible through the structure of folklore/horror films.”

Produced through Autotelic Pictures (LA), the film is scheduled for a 2021 shoot. With Nihaarika as lead writer/producer backed by Sundance + Women In Film,and the project’s timely subject matter – FERAL is surely geared for success.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @nagentv: Had an engaging discussion with @iaccindia on exploring new trade and investment opportunities to further strengthen India US…
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 3:25 pm

    Air India manager, Malini Vaidyanathan bids adieu to ... - https://t.co/gGLIxlqkiS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/p9ktwKDZiQ
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:38 am

    Akshaya Patra held ... - https://t.co/qyL6H0AtFe Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation… https://t.co/oaY3CVvb4O
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:34 am

    Hindu temple in #Harare shut down again ... - https://t.co/PUNJEYMDHS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/0PGcloXdoW
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:30 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.