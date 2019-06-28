Few cuisines in world have so many complexities as Indian food: Sanjeev Kapoor

CHANDIGARH: Credited with putting India on the global culinary map, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor said there are very few cuisines in the world which have so many complexities as the Indian food.

He also said that it is great to see how interest in Indian food has grown over the years across the world.

“I have eaten food in many countries across the world, but there are very few cuisines in the world which have so many complexities as there are in the Indian food.

“In every dish, we put 15-20 masalas, but they (other countries) are afraid to add even one type of masala. It (Indian food) is a very complex thing and that’s why it’s respected and liked,” Kapoor said here Thursday speaking on the sidelines of an event.

Kapoor and entrepreneur Ravi Saxena were in Mohali to launch an outlet of their co-founded premium cookware and kitchen appliances brand Wonderchef.

The television host, writer of numerous books and restaurateur said because of its taste Indian food “has been growing exponentially”.

“Food is a big part of culture. And our food is such, once you are exposed to it and you taste it you find how tasty it is. Indian food has been growing exponentially,” the Padma Shri awardee said.

Talking about the plans for Wonderchef, Kapoor said that they we have been expanding their reach and market.

“We have been providing innovative and quality products in a diverse market like India. Everyone’s style of cooking is different, need and aspiration is different, so we are trying to cater to these varied needs,” he said.

Saxena added that the company plans to reach “100 million dollar in size in the next 4-5 years” from a turnover of Rs 300 crore at present.

“We are in growth mode. Even in countries like UK and US we are seen as a premium brand and our products are getting a good response. The company is opening its exclusive outlet in Mauritius next month, Saxena said.

Saxena said that Wonderchef will open its 22nd brand outlet in Amritsar on Saturday.PTI

