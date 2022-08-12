FIA (1980) hosts a parade on Devon Ave

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (1980) kept up its tradition of hosting an India Day Parade. though it was much ahead of Indian Independence day that falls on August 15 It was held on August 6 2022 in the popularly known India Town- Devon Avenue area-. Though it lacked the usual glamor and luster, still it was there and that was the plus point as it required good deal of effort on the part of FIA team.

According to Hemant Patel, an FIA spokesman, “it was nothing but a patriotic environment. The crowd and all floats were vibrant and enthusiastic. Many organizations, temples, Gurdwara, churches, businesses, and political parties from India and America had their floats participating in the long parade.. Even in humid 92+ F temperature, Devon Street was humming with Bharat Mata ki Jai and VandeMataram slogans. The spirit was high! There were live bands, live karaoke, and dances from different parts of India.

The star attraction was Miss India Worldwide Khushi Patel Also, the present was Misses India worldwide Aparna ChakravartyBesides, and there were floats with:

1) Retired army officer greeting the crowd from the FIA float

2) Big poster of the Statue of Unity on Sardar Patel float

3) A boy dressed up like Sardar Patel on the Sardar Patel float

4) BJP representation

5) A man dressed up like Gandhi ji

6) National Anthem by 9-year-old boy Vardaan Tiwari

7) Many politicians and Dignitaries

8) Four live bands from different parts of Bharat

9) Popular Zankar Beads musical group with live patriotic songs rocked the parade

10) Models on the float1) dances from different parts of India.

11) JC White Tumbler team amazed the crowd with their thrilling acrobats

12) Dances from different States of India

Hemant Patel added “ thanks to all sponsors, supporters, well-wishers, volunteers, media, and photographers who played a vital role in making this parade a grand success. A special thanks to the hard-working Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-Chicago) leadership who brought the community together and made the parade memorable.” Free Kulfi was also distributed.

