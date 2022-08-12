India Post News Paper

FIA (1980) hosts a parade on Devon Ave

August 12
15:59 2022
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (1980) kept up its tradition of hosting an India Day Parade. though it was much ahead of Indian Independence day that falls on August 15  It was held on August 6 2022  in the popularly known  India Town- Devon Avenue area-. Though it lacked the usual glamor and luster, still it was there and that was the plus point as it required good deal of effort on the part of FIA  team.

According to  Hemant Patel, an FIA spokesman, “it was nothing but a patriotic environment. The crowd and all floats were vibrant and enthusiastic. Many organizations, temples, Gurdwara, churches, businesses, and political parties from India and America had their floats participating in the long parade.. Even in humid 92+ F temperature, Devon Street was humming with Bharat Mata ki Jai and VandeMataram slogans. The spirit was high! There were live bands, live karaoke, and dances from different parts of India.

The star attraction was Miss India Worldwide Khushi Patel  Also, the present was Misses India worldwide Aparna ChakravartyBesides, and there were floats with:

1) Retired army officer greeting the crowd from the FIA float

2) Big poster of the Statue of Unity on Sardar Patel float

3) A boy dressed up like Sardar Patel on the Sardar Patel float

4) BJP representation

5) A man dressed up like Gandhi ji

6) National Anthem by 9-year-old boy Vardaan Tiwari

7) Many politicians and Dignitaries

8) Four live bands from different parts of Bharat

9) Popular Zankar Beads musical group with live patriotic songs rocked the parade

10) Models on the float1) dances from different parts of India.

11) JC White Tumbler team amazed the crowd with their thrilling acrobats

12) Dances from different States of India

fia finalHemant Patel added “ thanks to all sponsors, supporters, well-wishers, volunteers, media, and photographers who played a vital role in making this parade a grand success. A special thanks to the hard-working Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-Chicago) leadership who brought the community together and made the parade memorable.”  Free Kulfi was also distributed.

