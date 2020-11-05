FIA Announces New team for 2021

Richa Chand

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chicago hosted its Annual Board Meeting and New Board Induction on 11/01/2020 at Chicago Marriott Northwest, HoffmanEstates, a northside suburb of Chicago and announced its Team 2021.

This year FIA, Chicago unanimously nominated Dr. Kamal Patel & the new board. The event was presided by Founder President Sunil Shah, President: Gurmeet Singh & Past President Onkar Sangha.

President-Elect Dr Kamal Patel will spearhead the team for the year 2021 with the help of Executive VP(s): Shital Daftari& Vinita Gulabani; Vice President(s): Altaf Bukhari, Pratibha Jairath, Harsh Shah, Hema Shastri & Ashwani Mahajan; General Secretary: Richa Chand; Treasurer: VaishalTalati; Joint Secretary: Abir Maru; Joint Treasurer: Mukesh Shah; Cultural Secretary: Jatinder Bedi and Joint Cultural Secretary: Ila Chaudhuri; Founding Members & Past Presidents: Neil Khot, Rita Singh, Sunny Kular, DhituBhagwakar, Mukesh Shah. Ninad Daftari, immediate past President.

Advisory Board Members are Brij Sharma, Pradeep Shukla, and Keerthi Reevori. FIA also welcomed its esteemed new Advisory Board Members: Dr Deepak Kant Vyas, AmarbirGhoman&VinozChanamolu. Advisory Board Members absent were Syed Hussaini, Dr. Asha Oroskar, Manish Gandhi, Neil Patel, Smita Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Jasbir Suga & Pinky Thakkar.

Directors: Chetan Patel, Varsha Visal, Vibha Rajput, Sonia Luther, Subbu Iyer, JessiSingh, Anu & Bharat Malhotra, Jitendra Bulsara, Ashima Washington, Vidya Joshi,Dr Afroz Hafeez, MamtaTaparia& Nirav Patel.

The meeting was called to order by FIA Secretary Varsha Visal; Sunil Sha addressed the meet to acknowledging the impact of Coronavirusand requested everyone to observe a moment of silence for all the people who lost the battle against COVID-19 and their bereaved family members.

Shah introduced the new FIA Board Members and the new Advisory board members for the year 2021. He congratulated the current President Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan for a job well done and mentioned the extraordinary challenges faced due to the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled how well FIA-Chicagoperformed. He mentioned successful events, like FEED MY Starving Children Service Event, Republic Day Event with biggest Healthcare medical camp, Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bullshosted before this pandemic outbreak, and then how FIA hosted its first virtual Yoga Day event and kept the momentum going while making a positive difference in the community throughout.

There was also a huge Food Donation Drive for Schaumburg Pantry successfully conducted by FIA. In fact, there were several other opportunities where Team FIA stepped up and took care of the needy families by supporting them financially and worked closely with the Consul General Office, Chicago to get help for several families visiting from India who got stranded here in Chicago due to COVID situation and were not able to pay their bills and expenses. Celebrated with great pomp India’s 72nd Independence Day at Marriott, Hoffman Estates.

OskarShanghai in his speech mentioned FIA Chicago’s positioning as a strong community organization in the Midwest region and he appreciated the teamwork and good camaraderie between the FIA Team members. President Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan and Past President Neil also expressed the same sentiments.

President-Elect Dr Kamal Patel vowed to take FIA to new heights in the year 2021. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all precautions were taken by Team FIA to help keep everyone safe at the Annual Board Meeting Event. Physical distancing was observed, and masks and gloves were worn. It was also ensured that the number of people attending the event is compliant per State regulations.

