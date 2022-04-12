FIA celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Indian American community organization Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, celebrated Indian Heritage Night for the 5th consecutive year, at the Now Arena where the Windy City Bulls – the official NBA G League affiliates of the Chicago Bulls, took on the College Park Skyhawks.

The Indian Heritage Night celebrations began, with the holding of Indian Tricolor and rendition of the Indian National Anthem by Ananya Ghosh. Nita Nair sang American national anthem. The Chairman & Founder President of FIA Sunil Shah, along with wife Rita Shah, President Hitesh Gandhi and other invited guests and members were present The spirited crowd cheered for both India & USA. Long live India! Long live USA!!

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented by Brad Seymore, President, Windy City Bulls, to Team FIA – Chicago, for their participation and celebrating five years of Indian Heritage Night. Besides a very exciting basketball game between the competing teams, the highlight of the evening was the exquisite dance performances, by Chicago Dance Varsity Group led by Puja Joshi, showcasing the Indian Dance forms, during the pregame and quarter breaks that enthralled the audience.

The Pregame Dance performance by Dancing Divas & Little Angels group on Bollywood Instrumental followed by freestyle Bollywood Dance stole everyone’s heart.

During the quarter breaks, there was a sensational Garbha folk dance by Magic Feet group. There was also a beautiful Indian fusion dance performance by the Dancing Diamonds group. The Team FIA presented a Certificate of Appreciation to all the performers. The program coordinators were Richa Chand (FIA -Chicago) & Logan Robben (Windy City Bulls).

Also enjoyable was a fun zone with Windy City Bulls obstacle course and basketball hoops, one of the main attractions in the arena. Gus T, Live mascot of Bulls entertained the cheering crowds. The “Catch theT-shirt” act further energized the attendees.

FIA Chicago is a 501 (c)(3) status, non-profit umbrella organization of other Indian Associations in the Chicago land and Midwest representing in excess of 300,000 culturally diverse but united together Asian-Indians. FIA has been actively engaged in serving the Indian American community for the past 12 years and has been instrumental in promoting Indian culture.

