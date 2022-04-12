India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FIA celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls

FIA celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls
April 12
14:30 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

CHICAGO: The Indian American community organization Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, celebrated Indian Heritage Night for the 5th consecutive year, at the Now Arena where the Windy City Bulls – the official NBA G League affiliates of the Chicago Bulls, took on the College Park Skyhawks.

The Indian Heritage Night celebrations began, with the holding of Indian Tricolor and rendition of the Indian National Anthem by Ananya Ghosh. Nita Nair sang American national anthem. The Chairman & Founder President of FIA Sunil Shah, along with wife Rita Shah, President Hitesh Gandhi and other invited guests and members were present The spirited crowd cheered for both India & USA. Long live India! Long live USA!!

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented by Brad Seymore, President, Windy City Bulls, to Team FIA – Chicago, for their participation and celebrating five years of Indian Heritage Night. Besides a very exciting basketball game between the competing teams, the highlight of the evening was the exquisite dance performances, by Chicago Dance Varsity Group led by Puja Joshi, showcasing the Indian Dance forms, during the pregame and quarter breaks that enthralled the audience.

FIA TEAM With a grou of participanjtsThe Pregame Dance performance by Dancing Divas & Little Angels group on Bollywood Instrumental followed by freestyle Bollywood Dance stole everyone’s heart.

During the quarter breaks, there was a sensational Garbha folk dance by Magic Feet group. There was also a beautiful Indian fusion dance performance by the Dancing Diamonds group. The Team FIA presented a Certificate of Appreciation to all the performers. The program coordinators were Richa Chand (FIA -Chicago) & Logan Robben (Windy City Bulls).

Also enjoyable was a fun zone with Windy City Bulls obstacle course and basketball hoops, one of the main attractions in the arena. Gus T, Live mascot of Bulls entertained the cheering crowds. The “Catch theT-shirt” act further energized the attendees.

FIA Chicago is a 501 (c)(3) status, non-profit umbrella organization of other Indian Associations in the Chicago land and Midwest representing in excess of 300,000 culturally diverse but united together Asian-Indians. FIA has been actively engaged in serving the Indian American community for the past 12 years and has been instrumental in promoting Indian culture.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFederation of Indian AssociationsFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Heritage NightIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.