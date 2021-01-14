FIA Celebrating Republic Day with singer Kailash Kher

Richa Chand

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, plans to celebrate India’s 72ndRepublic Day in a special manner with a performance by legendary Bollywood singer Padma Shri Kailash Kher, on Sunday, January 24th 2021 from 6pm to 8pm, virtually via zoom.

FIA-Chicago is pitching all to join in paying tribute to India’s freedom fighters & listening to Spiritual, Sufi & Bollywood Legendary Singer Kailash Kher.

Event Details: India’s 72nd Republic Day, hosted by FIA- Chicago on Sunday, Jan 24, 2021 from 6pm to 8 pm CST. Tickets are priced: Regular Ticket: $50, Senior Citizen Ticket: $25

Tickets/Registration link: https://www.eventcombo.com/…/virtual-event-fia…

On Completing the Ticket/registration process, a zoom link will be sent prior to the event. FIA-Chicago urges all to purchase their tickets as soon as possible, as limited seats are available.

When asked, about the event, the Founder President of FIA-Chicago said, “True, COVID-19 is still here…. but that will not stop FIA from celebrating our beloved motherland India’s 72nd Republic Day in a big way! In fact, to add more sparkle to FIA’s yearly tradition, this year, it has invited Bollywood singer Padma Shri Kailash Kher ji, who is very well known for his Rock, as well as Sufi songs, besides his popular playback songs in various movies. Other dignitaries, attending, will be Governor of Illinois, J.B Pritzker; US Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi; State Senator, Christina Castro; Consul General of India, Amit Kumar.”

FIA President, Dr Kamal Patel added, “this is first event of the year and it will definitely warm up the hearts of audience battling with COVID-19”

FIA Leadership andits entire team is busy preparing for the event that is sure to bring smiles to all everywhere in the world, wherever the internet facility is available. Gurmeet Dhalwan, is leading the marketing and promotions for the group, expressed great hope for a successful event

Sponsors & Supporters: Red Berri, OROCHEM, Hanmi Bank, Air India, Pinky & Dinesh Thakkar, RELY Services, PowerVolt, SNT Biotech, RGL, MD Dr Utpal Parekh, Attorneys at law T Paul & S Chawla, Vet Dr Bhupinder Beri, World’s Money Exchange Inc., SR Dance Academy, HASATI, NEW YORK LIFE Sunil Shah, ADBHHUT Media group.

Comments

comments