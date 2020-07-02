Richa Chand

CHICAGO: The Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA) in league with Chicago Indian Consulate celebrated 6th International Yoga Day 2020, offered as a Virtual Event, on Friday, June 19, 2020, for an hour ending 7.30 pm, at Junoon Dance Academy.

FIA was not deterred by the threat posed by the Covid-19 and the given restrictions.

The high-spirited Yoga enthusiasts participated in making the 6th International Yoga Day Event a huge success!! This event was offered on-site for a limited few numbers of people, while most of the folks joined via Zoom or Facebook live feed. The virtual yoga event began promptly at 6:30 pm, with a welcome address by FIAFounder President Sunil Shah, followed by Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, President FIA.

Speeches were also presented by the dignitaries present at the event, Vandana Jhingan, of TV Asia and Rodney Craig, Mayor of Hanover Park IL. Vinita Gulabani, VP FIA, introduced Poonam Gupta, Owner -Director at Universal Spirit Yoga, is a certified Yoga Therapist C-IAYT and ERYT 500.

The Yoga session began with the Lamp Lighting ceremony performed by the FIA Leadership along with the dignitaries. Vandana Jhingan chanted auspicious Sanskrit hymns – mantras, praying for the peace, good health, and wellbeing of this entire world.

All the members participating in the yoga took positions and followed the yoga instructions as demonstrated by Poonam and her team of yoga instructors. The event included two simultaneous yoga segments for Gentle Yoga and Intermediate Yoga, as well as some other styles of yoga.

FIA Chicago is an umbrella organization of other Indian Associations in the Chicago land and Mid-west engaged in serving the Indian American community for the past 10 years and has been instrumental in promoting Indian culture. FIA greatly appreciates its sponsors and supporters. FIA Media Partners for this event were: Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, ADBHHUT Media, Vandana Jhingan, TV Asia & India Post, Desi Talk, Hi India.

Comments

comments