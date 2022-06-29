India Post News Paper

FIA – Chicago celebrates International Yoga Day

June 29
President-Mindful Meditation Yoga & VP-FIA Anu Malhotra, FIA Chairman Sunil Shah and FIA President Hitesh Gandhi.

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO, IL: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA)celebrated 8th International Yoga Day with Mindful Meditation Yoga in Naperville on Tuesday, Jun 212022.

All guests were ushered in by the Welcoming Team, following the Indian tradition with Chandan kumkumTilak and flowers. The yoga event began with the opening address, by the hostess, President of Mindful Meditation Yoga and Vice President FIA, Anu Malhotra, followed by a Welcome address by FIA Chairman Sunil Shah, and a speech by the President FIAHitesh Gandhi, followed by the addresses by Chicago, Senator Laura Clymore Ellman, the two Guests of Honor, Dr Vemuri Murthy, & Dr Sreenivas Reddy, Chairperson of IL State Medical Board 2022, and Special Guest, Consul Vinod Gautam.

 The Lamp Lighting ceremony was performed by the dignitaries, and Vinod Gautam, along with the sacred chanting of the auspicious Sanskrit hymns mantras by Anu Malhotra, praying for the peace, good health and wellbeing of this entire world.

Blissful Aadi Yogi song performance by soulful singer Anil Jha filled the atmosphere with Yogic aura.  Inspirational talks by leading voices of Chicago, to non stop Powerful Yoga/ Meditation practice by Anu Malhotra filled the room accommodating 100-plus people in attendance Appreciation Award Certificates were also presented to the Yoga Teachers Anu Malhotra, Chitra Singh, Yash Chaudhary Deepti Suri, for their support towards spreading Peace, Joy; Vibrant Energy in the humanity and making world a better place to live in by their dedicated service. Other FIA members who attended

Humanity by practicing Yoga in our Daily lives!”. FIA President, Hitesh Gandhi, congratulated Anu Malhotra for her dedication towards Yoga and lauded FIA’s continued commitment to bring meaningful events to the community, and promoting awareness about health and wellbeing. This was FIA-Chicago’s 5th Successful event within the last 6 months.

Dignitaries at the International Yoga Day Event: FIA Advisory Board Member Ajeet Singh, Guest of Honor Dr Shreenivas Reddy, FIA President Hitesh Gandhi, President-Mindful Meditation Yoga & VP-FIA Anu Malhotra, FIA Chairman Sunil Shah, Guest of Honor Dr Vemuri Murthy, Keerthi Reevori, Consul Vinod Gautam.

Dr Vemuri and Dr Reddy, both emphasized on the positive impact of Yoga on not just the physical health but the mental health of an individual as well. Anu Malhotra, on behalf of FIA-Chicago thanked all the dignitaries and participants for attending the International Yoga Day 2022 Celebration at Mindful Meditation Yoga.

FIA Chicago is representing in excess of 300,000 culturally diverse but united together Asian-Indians. It has been actively engaged in serving the Indian American community for the past 12 years and has been instrumental in promoting Indian culture.

