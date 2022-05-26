India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FIA Chicago celebrates Motherâ€™s Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

FIA Chicago celebrates Motherâ€™s Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
May 26
16:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

FIA FOUNBDER PRESIDENT AND cURRENT PRESIDENT

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago (FIA), a 501-(C)3 organization celebrated Motherâ€™s Day and Kick off fundraising for grand Gala signature event Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Fridayâ€“May 13, 2022 at Ashton Banquets, 341 75th St, Willow brook, IL.

Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) on the 7th of August 2022 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention and FIA India  flag hoisting & cultural program at Camera park , Glendale Heights on August 13th, 2022.

The Emcees for the event Neil Khot and Anu Malhotra  thanking  the attendees for gracing the event celebrating mothers and extolling the true virtues of a mother in ones life invited Founder President and Chairman Sunil Shah and  Mrs. Rita Shah to the dais. Mrs. Shah  inaugurated the evening with a rendition of a traditional bhajan. Followed by a song paying tribute to all mothers. Sunil Shah Chairman FIA welcomed all dignitaries – Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State Senator Laura Murphy, Mayor Tom Dailly, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, and  Oakbrook Trustee Suresh Reddy , Trustee Syed Hussaini of Hanover Park and whoâ€™s who of the Indian Asian community Dr. Bharat Barai, among others for gracing the event. 

Current President of  FIA Hitesh Gandhi who thanking the attendees outlining  the achievements of the FIA during the year and provided information on FIAâ€™s Independence Day Gala celebrating Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav)  on the 7th of August 2022 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

FIA supports families by making donations to food pantryâ€™s, toys to tots during the holidays, turkey give aways and  in addition to celebrating various Indian Asian festivals and holidays. During the event the FIA had an audio-visual presentation running on a screen highlighting its work for and with the Indian Asian community, which was highly appreciated by the attendees. He then invited Founder and Past President Onkar Sanga to the stage. Onkar Sanga thanked everyone for gracing the event. 

FIA celebrated mothers at the event by honoring Mrs. Santosh Kumar, Mrs. Shruti Vyas, Dr.PannaBarai, Dr Asha Oroskar, Mrs. Vijay Sharma, Mrs. Sweety Loomba , Mrs. Anita Beri, Mrs. Pinky Thakkar, Mrs. AparnaKhot, Mrs. AnuKhot, Mrs. Kamini Bhatt, DrAnuja Gupta, Mrs.  Sonia Gandhi, Mrs.  Sushma Bhanot, Mrs. Usha Bodiwala, Mrs. HarshaShukla, Mrs.  Komal Amin and Mrs.Sonal Patel with a plaque. The awards were presented to the beneficiaries by the dignitaries present on the occasion and by Past President FIA Rita Singh,  Members of the Advisory Board Keerthi Revoori, Ajeet Singh & Sanhita Agnihotri and Dr Anil Oroskar.

FIA Ms Panna Baraio Dr Bhart Barai Hitesh Gndhdi and guest

FIA Ms Panna Baraio Dr Bhart Barai Hitesh Gndhdi and guest

Vinita Gulabani presented the vote of thanks. She presented each of the plaque honorees with elegant colorful scarfs. The event was brought to its finale with a cake cutting ceremony by Dr. Panna Barai celebrating Motherâ€™s Day and another cake cutting ceremony celebrating Birthdays of Anu Malhotra, Anuja Gupta & Rita Shah.

Madhura Sane a Kathak exponent and Director at Nritya Natya Academy, Chicago performed a mesmerizing Kathak fusion dance. Mrs. Gurbachan Kaur recited a heartfelt poem extolling mothers and their importance in an individualâ€™s life, Ananya Sood enthralled the attendees with a dance performance. Rinki Talati regaled the audience with her soulful singing.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFederation of Indian Associations ChicagoFIAFIA-ChicagoHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.