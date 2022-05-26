Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago (FIA), a 501-(C)3 organization celebrated Motherâ€™s Day and Kick off fundraising for grand Gala signature event Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Fridayâ€“May 13, 2022 at Ashton Banquets, 341 75th St, Willow brook, IL.

Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) on the 7th of August 2022 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention and FIA India flag hoisting & cultural program at Camera park , Glendale Heights on August 13th, 2022.

The Emcees for the event Neil Khot and Anu Malhotra thanking the attendees for gracing the event celebrating mothers and extolling the true virtues of a mother in ones life invited Founder President and Chairman Sunil Shah and Mrs. Rita Shah to the dais. Mrs. Shah inaugurated the evening with a rendition of a traditional bhajan. Followed by a song paying tribute to all mothers. Sunil Shah Chairman FIA welcomed all dignitaries – Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State Senator Laura Murphy, Mayor Tom Dailly, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, and Oakbrook Trustee Suresh Reddy , Trustee Syed Hussaini of Hanover Park and whoâ€™s who of the Indian Asian community Dr. Bharat Barai, among others for gracing the event.

Current President of FIA Hitesh Gandhi who thanking the attendees outlining the achievements of the FIA during the year and provided information on FIAâ€™s Independence Day Gala celebrating Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) on the 7th of August 2022 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

FIA supports families by making donations to food pantryâ€™s, toys to tots during the holidays, turkey give aways and in addition to celebrating various Indian Asian festivals and holidays. During the event the FIA had an audio-visual presentation running on a screen highlighting its work for and with the Indian Asian community, which was highly appreciated by the attendees. He then invited Founder and Past President Onkar Sanga to the stage. Onkar Sanga thanked everyone for gracing the event.

FIA celebrated mothers at the event by honoring Mrs. Santosh Kumar, Mrs. Shruti Vyas, Dr.PannaBarai, Dr Asha Oroskar, Mrs. Vijay Sharma, Mrs. Sweety Loomba , Mrs. Anita Beri, Mrs. Pinky Thakkar, Mrs. AparnaKhot, Mrs. AnuKhot, Mrs. Kamini Bhatt, DrAnuja Gupta, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Mrs. Sushma Bhanot, Mrs. Usha Bodiwala, Mrs. HarshaShukla, Mrs. Komal Amin and Mrs.Sonal Patel with a plaque. The awards were presented to the beneficiaries by the dignitaries present on the occasion and by Past President FIA Rita Singh, Members of the Advisory Board Keerthi Revoori, Ajeet Singh & Sanhita Agnihotri and Dr Anil Oroskar.

Vinita Gulabani presented the vote of thanks. She presented each of the plaque honorees with elegant colorful scarfs. The event was brought to its finale with a cake cutting ceremony by Dr. Panna Barai celebrating Motherâ€™s Day and another cake cutting ceremony celebrating Birthdays of Anu Malhotra, Anuja Gupta & Rita Shah.

Madhura Sane a Kathak exponent and Director at Nritya Natya Academy, Chicago performed a mesmerizing Kathak fusion dance. Mrs. Gurbachan Kaur recited a heartfelt poem extolling mothers and their importance in an individualâ€™s life, Ananya Sood enthralled the attendees with a dance performance. Rinki Talati regaled the audience with her soulful singing.

