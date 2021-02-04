India Post News Paper

FIA Chicago celebrating Indian Republic Day

February 04
17:23 2021
FIA SEN CRISTINA

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago established a decade ago has been in forefront of hosing many social and cultural activities and it could not be complete without celebrating the Indian Republic Day that it did on January 24 2021 in a virtual fashion, in view of Corona epidemic and restrictions that need to be followed.

Fia CG Amit Kumar

The grand manner the 72nd Indian Republic Day was celebrated had many highlights and India Post in its last edition furnished details. This week it is releasing pictures that could speak a lot the way it was celebrated.

 

