FIA Chicago & IACA joint food drive 2nd June 2020

FIA Chicago & IACA joint food drive 2nd June 2020
June 11
15:35 2020
The Ladies Group at the Food Drive

Mitul Rao
CHICAGO:In this unprecedented & time of unrest in communities, volunteers & office bearers of Federation of India, FIA- Chicago & Indian American Cultural Association, IACA jointly conducted a food drive on Tuesday June 2,2020 at Schaumburg Township, a Chicago suburb 

Their dedication & efforts to serve the community was driven by their strong belief in ‘Service to Humanity is Service to God’. FIA & IACA jointly contributed about 30 boxes of food and other essential supplies toSchaumburg Township Food Pantry. The food pantry is operating an emergency drive through food distribution every Tuesday and Thursday to Schaumburg Township residents.

The Mayor of Schaumburg, Tom Dailly, FIA founder president Sunil Shah, FIA VP & IACAfounding president, Vinita Gulabani, Nimish Jani & Charlotte Kegarise, trustees Schaumburg Township, Suzanne Mcvey Township Administrator, DanneteZanoni Welfare Services Director, FIA advisory board directors Pratibha Jairath&Jesse Singh,Sohan Joshi& Richa from IACA, Sariq Bukhari, Rahul Visal, Tejas Visaland many other members joined this noble cause in person.

The Food Drive Information

FIAChicago has been instrumental in their fund-raising efforts to support people in need facing issues due to unemployment& COVID-19. FIA members have actively contributed to individuals & families who were the victims of pandemics. FIA Chicago along with other organizations has been on fore front to bring the solutions to community issues on different forums.

