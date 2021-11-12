India Post News Paper

FIA Diwali and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Empire State Building

November 12
16:22 2021
Jay Sean And Thara Natalie Celebrate Diwali And the Empire State Building

India Post News Service

Federation of Indian Associations of eight states commemorated Diwali, a major and 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by lighting the World famous Empire State Building in the colors of the diya.  The lighting ceremony was graced by Honorable Consul General Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, Deputy Consul General Dr. Varun Jeph, popular R&B singer, songwriter and music producer Jay Sean and R&B singer, model and yoga instructor Thara Natalie.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, President Elect Kenny Desai, Past President Alok Kumar and Executive members Parveen Bansal and Saurin Parikh also participated.

In follow up to a spectacular dance performance by the students of Aum Dance Creations the Empire State Building ceremonial lighting was turned on together by Jay Sean, Thara Natalie and Hon. Consul General Jaiswal.

H.E. Randhir Jaiswal conveyed Diwali wishes and thanked the American community for accepting and embracing diversity.

Vice President Sales of Empire State Building Patricia Niscior wished the community the world over a Happy Diwali and invited them to participate and visit the World famous Empire State Building. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya and President Elect Kenny Desai also conveyed the Diwali wishes to all the community addressing the media; Jay Sean and Thara conveyed their warm Diwali wishes to the community.

