Future Innovations in the World of Sport The world is constantly evolving, and new ideas for future innovations keep springing up almost every day. You’d notice that the rate at which technology moves is nearly impossible to...

Indian tricolor unfurled at the iconic Gadar Memorial, SFO on 73rd Republic Day Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The iconic Gadar memorial, reverberating with the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and drenched in the hues of saffron, white...

Celebration of 73rd Republic Day By Chicago Indian Consulate Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 with great fervor and enthusiasm. In view of COVID-19,...

FIA (N.Ca.) celebrates India’s 73rd Republic Day Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California aka FOG, celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Jan 29 at the Fremont Hindu temple. FIA...

The BART Warm Springs West Access Bridge and Plaza opens this week to the public FREMONT, CALIF: The City of Fremont and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) together announce that the Warm Springs West Access Bridge and Plaza will officially open to pedestrians and bicyclists...

Rakesh Malhotra takes over as FIA Chicago President India Post News Service FIA Chicago’s Trustees and FIA Executive Committee members with Congressman Danny Davis, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, CG Amit Kumar and other dignitaries and leaders. CHICAGO –Federation of...

Republic Day celebrated with launch of FIA’s new Scholarship Program! India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations [FIA] Chicago, hosted its first signature event of the year 2022, Celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day with great fervor at Chicago...

Hempstead celebrates 73rd India Republic Day India Post News Service Town of Hempstead Celebrates 73rd. Annual India Republic Day with Flag Raising Celebration at Town Hall. Hempstead Town Supervisor and Town Board recognize holiday to celebrate...

Internship opportunity for students India Post News Service NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced its association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) with an aim to provide students...

Indian Consulate & community members observe Martyrs’ Day Ranjit Singh Chicago Martyrs’ Day was observed by the Consulate General of India in Chicago on January 30 2022. On the occasion, Consul General Amit Kumar and Mrs. Surabhi Kumar...

Sofia Opera urged to drop insensitive ballet “La Bayadère” India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Americans here have urged Sofia Opera and Ballet in Bulgaria to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for April eight and nine considering...

Importance of Vasant Panchami that heralds spring Geetha Patil NEW YORK: Vasant (spring) Panchami (fifth day) is a festival that falls on the fifth day of the Hindu lunar month of Magha (January-February) marking the beginning of winter’s end and...

With ZEE5 Global’s latest releases, Ellam Sheriyakum and Aaha, here are thought-provoking Malayalam movies you must watch Experience the best in Malayalam cinema, exclusively on ZEE5 Global Known for its humanistic scripts, diverse roles and thought-provoking approach to filmmaking, Malayalam cinema has created a new wave in...

Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation donate $1.5M for M.K. Gandhi Center at Fresno State India Post News Service In 1959, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a farewell address to the people of India, he reflected on the parallels between the assassination of...

Saving The Biological Diversity In India Crucial Rishikant Singh Based on my work experience in different geographies in developed nations and others, observing wildlife and nature parks in different regions of the world, my appeal to the...

Benevity ranks Sewa International among Top 10 Charitable causes supported by Companies Houston, TX: Benevity Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, ranked Sewa International among the top of charitable organizations supported by companies and their employees in 2021. In...

The 2022 Tax Filing Season – IRS News Your Audiences Need To Know Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Tax season officially opened Jan. 24, but early birds will have to wait for refunds until March, as the Internal Revenue Service is barred...

BJP will secure over 300 seats in UP under Yogi’s leadership, says Amit Shah GORAKHPUR: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath will lead the BJP to 300 plus seats...

After attack on his convoy, Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security NEW DELHI: Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him...