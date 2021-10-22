FIA New England & IAC Welcome Dr Varun Jeph

Geetha Patil

NEW ENGLAND: Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England chapter and Indo-American Association jointly organized virtual welcoming event for Deputy Indian Consul General (DCGI), New York, Dr. Varun Jeph, on Saturday morning October 19, 2021. Presidents of more than 35 organizations operating actively in New England region along with many community leaders and a good number of members ina udience attended the program.

The program started with the Ganesh Vandana byLochan, followed by Vice President of FIA, Sanjay Gokhale formally welcoming the DCGI Dr. Varun Jeph describing in brief about the Socio-cultural, and politico-economic activities of FIA established in 1970 It became an effective organization of organizations and represents various issues that concern a growing Indian community at the local, state, and national levels. Later Dr. Jephwas warmly welcomed by the prominent members of the Indian diaspora one by one.

Well-known community leaders namely Mohan Nannapaneni (Team Aid), Prof. Balram Singh (The Boston Center of Excellence), Subu Kota (The Boston Group Software Consultants), Sefali Kalyani (Nashua Soup Kitchen, NH), Bharat Shah (Gujarati Association), Ram Gupta (Hari School), CT Narayana (Tamil Sangham Association, RI), Raju Datla (Seva International), Vikas Deshpande (Hindu Sevak Sangh), Balinder Singh (Granthi Gurudwara), Shiwendra Singh (Rajput Association of North America), Ali Rizvi (Indian Representative of Lexington County), Sandeep Jadhav (Sankalp Marathi Mandal), Pratima Penumarthy (Volunteering for Seniors, Inc.), Kanwal Multani(Mera Sangeet.com), Ashish Pathak (Swaminarayan Temple), Subha Ramu (Tamil Mukkamal, NH), Mahesh Patel (Trustee of RI Temples), Karthik Ramu (Tamil Nādu Foundation of Greater Boston), Dr. Saraswati (Indian Medical Association), Dr. Manu Seth (Television Host) Paul (Malayali Association), Joe Boy (Kerala Association) Rama (Telgu Association), Subha Raman Venkat (Tamil Association), Anindita Nanda ((International Performing Artist, CT)Amrender (Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America), Mita Patel (Patidar Samaj) warmly welcomed DCGI Dr. Jeph

They highlighted close working relationship with the Consulate of India and assured Dr. Jeph of full cooperation in all the future endeavors. From the FIA team, Deepak Sharma, Gautam Patel, Geetanjali, Deepak Rathod, Raj Gupta and Geetha Patil also welcomed Dr. Jeph. Kaushik Patel from World Hindu Council of America, NE chapter welcomed the Honorable DCGI Dr. Jeph and expressed that VHPA has been working very closely with the consulate office and looks forward to strengthening the partnership and collaborating with engaging relationships to serve the Indian Diaspora in the New England region. He requested everyone to participate actively in the Hindu Heritage Month’s activities.

DCGI Dr. Varun Jeph was introduced by Gaurav to the audiences as a versatile man with many talents and he has dynamic personality and law-based management approach.

‘India is a land of Knowledge, spirituality, human progress, civilization, wealth and rich in culture, tradition, and heritage. He asked everyone to nurture and preserve Indian heritage. He talked about various services provided by the consulate and explained various situations by giving examples.

He said that he looks forward to collaborating with the Indian community in extending the services and welcomes new ideas to build enriching Indo-US partnershipprograms in areas of science, technology, engineering, innovation, economy, healthcare, vaccine development and many more and making our experience a truly delightful and inspirational. He also shared his dream ideas, mission, and vision to be accomplished before the centenary celebration of India’s Independence. Indo-US relationsset to be ‘defining pathways of century’, says India’s new DCGI of NY Dr. Jeph. Later, He answered logically all the questions of the audiences.

Closing remakes were presented by FIA President Abhishek Singh. He thanked all the representatives of the community organizations and the audiences for their enthusiastic participation. He appreciated the efforts of Amol Penshanwar for all his technical support and Mukta Munjal for moderating the program.

