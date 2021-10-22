India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FIA New England & IAC Welcome Dr Varun Jeph

FIA New England & IAC Welcome Dr Varun Jeph
October 22
15:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Geetha Patil

NEW ENGLAND: Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England chapter and Indo-American Association jointly organized virtual welcoming event for Deputy Indian Consul General (DCGI), New York, Dr. Varun Jeph, on Saturday morning October 19, 2021. Presidents of more than 35 organizations operating actively in New England region along with many community leaders and a good number of members ina udience attended the program.

The program started with the Ganesh Vandana byLochan,  followed by  Vice President of FIA, Sanjay Gokhale formally welcoming the  DCGI Dr. Varun Jeph describing in brief about the Socio-cultural, and politico-economic activities of FIA established in 1970  It became an effective organization of organizations and represents various issues that concern a growing Indian community at the local, state, and national levels. Later Dr. Jephwas warmly welcomed by the prominent members of the Indian diaspora one by one.

Dr Jeph speakers

A group of hosts Kaushik Patel of VHPA Ashish Pathak of Swaminarayan Temple , Prof Balram Singh & Abhishek Singh Of FIA

Well-known community leaders namely Mohan Nannapaneni (Team Aid), Prof. Balram Singh (The Boston Center of Excellence), Subu Kota (The Boston Group Software Consultants), Sefali Kalyani (Nashua Soup Kitchen, NH), Bharat Shah (Gujarati Association), Ram Gupta (Hari School), CT Narayana (Tamil Sangham Association, RI), Raju Datla (Seva International), Vikas Deshpande (Hindu Sevak Sangh), Balinder Singh (Granthi Gurudwara), Shiwendra Singh (Rajput Association of North America), Ali Rizvi (Indian Representative of Lexington County), Sandeep Jadhav (Sankalp Marathi Mandal), Pratima Penumarthy (Volunteering for Seniors, Inc.), Kanwal Multani(Mera Sangeet.com), Ashish Pathak (Swaminarayan Temple), Subha Ramu (Tamil Mukkamal, NH), Mahesh Patel (Trustee of RI Temples), Karthik Ramu (Tamil Nādu Foundation of Greater Boston), Dr. Saraswati (Indian Medical  Association), Dr. Manu Seth (Television Host) Paul (Malayali Association), Joe Boy (Kerala Association) Rama (Telgu Association), Subha Raman Venkat (Tamil Association), Anindita Nanda ((International Performing Artist, CT)Amrender (Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America), Mita Patel (Patidar Samaj) warmly welcomed  DCGI Dr. Jeph

They highlighted close working relationship with the Consulate of India and assured Dr. Jeph of full cooperation in all the future endeavors. From the FIA team, Deepak Sharma, Gautam Patel, Geetanjali, Deepak Rathod, Raj Gupta and Geetha Patil also welcomed Dr. Jeph. Kaushik Patel from World Hindu Council of America, NE chapter welcomed the Honorable DCGI Dr. Jeph and expressed that VHPA has been working very closely with the consulate office and looks forward to strengthening the partnership and collaborating with engaging relationships to serve the Indian Diaspora in the New England region. He requested everyone to participate actively in the Hindu Heritage Month’s activities.

DCGI Dr. Varun Jeph was introduced by Gaurav to the audiences as a versatile man with many talents and he has dynamic personality and law-based management approach.

‘India is a land of Knowledge, spirituality, human progress, civilization, wealth and rich in culture, tradition, and heritage. He asked everyone to nurture and preserve Indian heritage. He talked about various services provided by the consulate and explained various situations by giving examples.

He said that he looks forward to collaborating with the Indian community in extending the services and welcomes new ideas to build enriching Indo-US partnershipprograms in areas of science, technology, engineering, innovation, economy, healthcare, vaccine development and many more and making our experience a truly delightful and inspirational. He also shared his dream ideas, mission, and vision to be accomplished before the centenary celebration of India’s Independence. Indo-US relationsset to be ‘defining pathways of century’, says India’s new DCGI of NY Dr. Jeph. Later, He answered logically all the questions of the audiences.

Closing remakes were presented by FIA President Abhishek Singh. He thanked all the representatives of the community organizations and the audiences for their enthusiastic participation. He appreciated the efforts of Amol Penshanwar for all his technical support and Mukta Munjal for moderating the program.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaDr Varun JephFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 22nd, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.