FIA organizes free COVID-19 testing event

CHICAGO: A Chicago based community origination, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, held a Free COVID-19 Testing Event, on Friday Jan 15th 2021 at 10:30am, at the Village Hall, Hoffman Estates a Chicago suburb.

As our battle with COVID-19 still continues, there is a big gap in making the Covid tests easily available to folks who need it the most! Trying to bridge this gap and keeping up its tradition to serve the community, FIA- Chicago, hosted its first event of, Free COVID-19 Testing, along with the partnership with a major medical laboratory. DGL Indian businessman Bhavesh Patel provided the testing kits and services.

The beneficiaries of this free event were employees of Village of Hoffman Estates & Hoffman Estates police station. FIA members who participated were, Sunil Shah FIA Founder President, FIA President Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, FIA Incoming President Dr Kamal Patel, Hema Shastri, FIA Vice President & Dr Afroz Hafeez, FIA Director. The event was also attended by Mayor of Hoffman Estates, Bill McLeod and Hoffman Estates Village Trustee Gary G. Stanton.

FIA Chicago is a 501 (c)(3) status, non-profit umbrella organization of other Indian Associations in the Chicago land and Mid-West representing in excess of 300,000 culturally diverse but united together Asian-Indians.

FIA also invites all readers to their upcoming VIRTUAL via ZOOM, India’s 72nd Republic Day Event, on Sunday Jan 24th 2021, between 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Tickets/Registration link:https://www.eventcombo.com/…/virtual-event-fia…

