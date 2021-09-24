FIA welcomes Dr Varun Jeph, new Deputy CG New York

Geetha Patil

New York: The Federation of Indian Association(FIA) Chapters of New York & New England along with other partner organizations arranged ‘Meet and Greet –Virtual Welcome to the new Deputy Consul General (DCG) of India – New York’ Dr Varun Jeph on Sunday morning, September 19, 2021.

FIA and various organizations’ trustees, presidents, Vice presidents, committee members attended this eventalong with many well-known dignitaries and community leaders with much interest and eagerness.

FIA Secretary Parveen Bansal welcomed all the participants and DCG of India Dr Varun Jeph,to the program and requested Maharaj Ujwal Kasthala from Sai Temple to recite Lord Ganesh prayer and Ashirvachan for the new DCG of India. FIA New York President Anil Bansal welcomed the new DCG of India, NY Dr. Varun Jeph formally and expressed his willingness to work with him to strengthen Indo-US relations.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, “It is a pleasure to welcome the new Deputy Consul General to India NY. I look forward to working with Dr. Varun Jeph and his team as we continue to grow our special partnership with India and Indian diaspora here.”

This was followed by brief welcome speeches and greetings by FIA and other Organizations leaders. Sudhir Parikh, Dipak Patel, Ram Gadhavi, Smita Miki Patel, Kanu Bhai Chauhan, Ahmed Shakir, Priti Pandya Patel, Dr. Pandhi, Andy Bhatia, Dr. Avinash Gupta, Hemant Patel, Dr. Nimisha Shukla, Dev Karlekar, Alok Kumar, Dr. Saraswathi Muppana, Srujal Parikh, Rohi Singh, Niroo, Bipin Patel, Kapil Shah, Dinesh, Shashi Sinha, Ajit Jain, Rajeev Bhambri, Kirti Desai, Sudhir Vaishnav and Tushar Sukhadia spoke on the occasion. Sukhadia from VHPA not only welcomed the new DCG of India, NY but also reminded everyone about observing October month as‘the Vishwa Hindu Month.’

FIA New England chapter president Abhishek Singh, Geetha Patil, Rakesh Kavsari, Shiwendra and Vasant Machwealso welcomed new DCG of India, NY Dr. Varun Jeph. Abhishek Singh invited him to Boston for a formal meeting and voiced complete support for keeping up with the high bench marks set by the Consulate General of India, New York office, and strengthen the relationships of India and USA in the areas of economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity.

“Through our close working relationship with the new DCG, we will continue to cultivate and strengthen our political, economic and cultural links with India,” said Shiwendra.

Deputy Consul General of India, New York Dr. Varun Jeph thanked everyone for taking time out to welcome and bless him. ‘I am going to have a nice time here with all your support and enhance bilateral relations of India and USA in areas of trade, tourism, technology, health care and education. Let’s work together as a family, partners and friends rather than just an official of an organization. I am accessible to everyone of you and your community members through my personal phone,” said Dr. Varun Jeph. He congratulated FIA members for growing as a titanic organization in USA. He answered all the questions of the audiences in the Q&A session.

Vice president of FIA, New York Saurin Parikh proposed vote of thanks to all the participants for their active participation in the ‘meet and greet virtual meeting’ and welcoming our new DCG of India, NY and his family and promising full support to him to excel during his tenure.

Comments

comments