India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Fifth Ashes Test to be played in Hobart with pink-ball

Fifth Ashes Test to be played in Hobart with pink-ball
December 11
11:31 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that the fifth Men’s Ashes Test match will be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart as a day-night fixture from January 14-18, 2022.

CA acknowledged and thanked all the State and Territory Governments, State Cricket Associations and venues who expressed an interest in hosting the match in what was an extremely competitive process.

The submissions were assessed on several criteria through which the CA board has unanimously decided that Blundstone Arena is the most appropriate venue to host the match. It will be a historic occasion given Tasmania has never hosted an Ashes Test before and this will also be the first day-night Test match to be played in the state.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, in an official release, said: “We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian Government for its support.”

“I would like to thank all the States and Territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event,” he added.

Hockley further said: “There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational factors and on the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men’s Ashes Test.”

“We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to take place in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision,” he added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAustraliaBCCICACricket AustraliaENG vs AUSEnglandICCJason RoyJoe RootMitchell StarcPink Ball TestT20 WCT20 World CupWTCWTC 2023
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.