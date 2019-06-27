Fifth International Yoga Day held at Gandhi Memorial in Dallas

India Post News Service

DALLAS, Texas: Over 300 Indian-Americans participated at the Fifth International Day of Yoga hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas (MGMNT) in association with Indian Consulate, Houston, at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial June 22.

Irving City Mayor Rick Stopfer attended the event as the chief guest of honour and Consul Rakesh Banati from the Indian Consulate as a special guest.

MGMNT secretary Rao Kalvala welcomed the gathering and stated it was apt that the Yoga Day was being held at Gandhi Memorial as Gandhi himself was an ardent yoga practitioner. MGMNT co-chair B.N. Rao said it was heartening to see hundreds of NRIs of all age groups gathering at this Gandhi Memorial to learn and practice yoga with passion.

MGMNT founder chair Dr Prasad Thotakura observed that yoga is not spiritual but should be an everyday practice.

“Yoga keeps body fit and mind alert,” Thotakura said.

“Sound body and sound mind make a healthy society. There is no age restriction, racial discrimination, cultural or language barriers to practice yoga. The art of yoga is a great gift given by India to the world. It is very impressive to see millions of people in more than 170 countries celebrating June 21 as Yoga Day that was declared by the UN.”

Dr. Thotakura requested Mayor Stopfer to introduce yoga as an extracurricular activity in all schools at all levels in the city of Irving to which Mayor responded positively.

Stopfer articulated the enormous benefits of yoga, welcomed all participants to Yoga Day and thanked MGMNT Board for hosting such an important event. Consul Banati reminded the gathering that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated and introduced June 21 as International Day of Yoga five years ago which was unanimously approved by the UN.

Dr Thotakura introduced three champions of the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee who are from Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The winners Abhijay Kodali, Sohum Sukhatankar, and Rohan Raja along with their parents were felicitated by MGMNT Board and the guests. MGMNT presented $2,000 annual scholarship to University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, to Monique Wedderburn, Director, Asia Center, through Mayor Stopfer.

Yoga instructors Vijay and Peggy demonstrated the techniques and intricacies of yoga.

MGMNT Treasurer Abhijit Railkar thanked all the volunteers, Kamal Kaushal, Dinesh Hooda, Sailesh Shaha, attendees, guests, media partners, Music Masti Magic for Audio and video, Bombay Studio for photography, and Sarigama restaurant for providing water bottles. MGMNT presented participation certificates and served breakfast to all the participants.

