Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Fight over tiffin cleaning: Air India likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on aircraft

Fight over tiffin cleaning: Air India likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on aircraft
June 19
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Air India is likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food onboard an aircraft, according to senior officials, in the wake of an altercation between a captain and a cabin crew member.

The incident took place on Monday when the captain and the crew member got into a heated argument after the former allegedly asked the latter to clean his tiffin after finishing his meal.

“We have taken a serious note of this incident that happened on Monday. We will soon ask the pilots to not bring their own food on flights,” said a senior official of the national carrier.

Another official of the airline said the flight AI772 was supposed to leave from Bengaluru for Kolkata at around 11.40 am on Monday but it got delayed by approximately two hours as the captain and the cabin crew member — who had got into a fight — had to be “removed and replaced in the plane”.

“I have been told that the captain wanted the cabin crew member to clean the tiffin after he finished his meal. Probably, this is what led to a fight between them. An investigation regarding this incident has already been started. Strict action will be taken,” he said.

Earlier, on March 27, Air India had instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a “meal schedule laid down by the company”.

The decision was taken as the pilots were found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers, soups, smoked salmon, guacamole and hummus with pita bread. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.