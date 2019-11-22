Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not ‘beneficial’: Madani faction

Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not ‘beneficial’: Madani faction
November 22
11:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Mahmood Madani faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday said filing a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict will not be “beneficial” though it was not averse to parties doing so as they have a “constitutional right”.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Arshad Madani faction has already announced that it will file a review petition against the November 9 verdict.

A national executive meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) was held here on Thursday to discuss whether a review petition should be filed or not and whether the 5 acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya be accepted, a statement by the group said.

“The executive of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) believes filing a review petition against the Ayodhya verdict will not be beneficial to Muslims. However, as different organisations have expressed their will to file the petition, it is their ‘constitutional right’ and we will not oppose it,” it said.

The faction also demanded that Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz in all the mosques under the protection of Archeological Survey of India. As there is no intervention in the functioning of Waqf boards by state governments and the Centre, their caretakers are making decisions harmful for the Muslim community, it alleged.

“In the matter of Babri Masjid, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board has betrayed Muslims,” it claimed. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Imran Khan, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, Kashmir during telephonic conversation - https://t.co/TNOxW6en1r G… https://t.co/aeh9CRr1QY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 6:02 am

Dalai Lama may interact with US Congressmen: #CTA - https://t.co/OTEbCYNYyU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/sTH36QsKfn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:57 am

Use new political map of India: Govt to #Tv channels - https://t.co/Moe4RyY2bo Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BMYAPKQaPX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:54 am

#BANGALORE, Delhi, #Mumbai make it on new global prosperity index - https://t.co/fklYgs2rsA Get your news featured… https://t.co/LzXrtYjXWp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:52 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.