‘Finally Imran Khan introduces night mode in naya Pakistan’: Twitterati react to blackout

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan was plunged into darkness due to a massive power blackout, the incident has evoked humourous reactions from social media users in the country. Soon after the breakdown, the term #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 52,800 tweets till 2:18 am.

“So finally Pakistan showed unity in something that sounds good. 2021 game strong,” said a Twitter user. Another user on Twitter commented: “Finally Imran khan introduces Night mode in Naya Pakistan.” “Everyone in Pakistan on Twitter will be an electrical engineer till morning,” said another Twitterati.

Another person said: “Pakistanis: Bhai Pakistan sahi nhi chal raha @ImranKhanPTI have you tried turning it off and on?” Meanwhile, some users also expressed concerns for the residents in Pakistan affected by the blackout. “Meanwhile, please pray for all those who are currently on ventilators. I hope every hospital in Pakistan has adequate power supply during this time,” said one person on Twitter.

Earlier in a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping.

“NTDC system tripped. It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Omar Ayub on Twitter said that the “frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout”.

“We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency,” he said while requesting the nation to exercise patience. “All of our teams have reached their respective stations. As the Minister for Power, I am personally overseeing the work for the restoration of power. We will keep you updated periodically over the progress in power restoration,” he added. (ANI)

