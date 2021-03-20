India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Finland retains title of World’s Happiest Country

Finland retains title of World’s Happiest Country
March 20
11:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HELSINKI: Finland has taken the top spot for the fourth consecutive year as the happiest country in the world despite the global pandemic’s devastating effects according to the UN-curated World Happiness Report 2021, published on Friday.

According to Sputnik, the new report aimed at exploring the influence of COVID-19 on the subjective well-being of people. According to the findings, factors most conducive to sustaining high levels of happiness in the face of the pandemic were mutual trust in each other and confidence in the government.
According to the report, Iceland, Denmark and Switzerland are second third and fourth respectively on the list with respect to the Happiest countries in the world. New Zealand (ninth) is the only non-European country in the top ten countries on the list.

The US stands 14th on the list; the UK on rank 18. Germany has jumped from 17th to seventh place in the last year.

Croatia, which was among the destinations where face-to-face interviews were able to take place, rose from number 79 to 23 on the list, according to CNN citing the report.

“Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives. One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling,” John Helliwell, one of the editors of the report and a professor in the University of British Columbia, said in a statement as reported by Sputnik.

The World Happiness Report, conducted annually since 2012, is calculated based on such measurements as GDP per capita, level of social support, life expectancy, observance of civil liberties, job security, level of corruption, as well as the results of public opinion polls.

According to CNN, the report suggests that the average age of a country’s population, whether it’s an island, and its proximity to other highly-infected countries were contributing factors in the disparity between death rates globally.

“The East Asian experience shows that stringent government policies not only control Covid-19 effectively but also buffer the negative impact of daily infections on people’s happiness,” said report contributor Professor Shun Wang of the Korea Development Institute.

Of the 149 countries featured on the report, Afghanistan was ranked the most unhappy once again, followed by Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs are also present at the meeting. https://t.co/zZ7coe9g4Z
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:54 am

US Defence Secretary attends wreath-laying ceremony at National ... - https://t.co/2kxe9YAnwK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #IndiaUSRelations #IndoUSRelations #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NationalWarMemorial #Republicans #UnitedStates
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:53 am

Rahul Gandhi to interact ... - https://t.co/WD1HKov5gf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AssamCampaign #AssamElections #BJP #BorderAreas #Congress #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IOCRefineryEmployeesInAssam #LAC #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political #RahulGandhi #Tinsukia
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:50 am

#Finland retains title of #World's Happiest Country - https://t.co/yzNdFtUEd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FinlandNews #FinlandUpdates #HappiestCountry #WorldsHappiestCountry #WorldsMostPollutedCities
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:44 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.