India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FIR lodged against Jawed Habib

FIR lodged against Jawed Habib
January 07
14:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An FIR has been registered against hairstylist Jawed Habib after a video went viral showing him spitting on a woman’s head while giving her a haircut.

Following this, another video of the woman, Pooja Gupta, narrating the incident also went viral. The woman explained her displeasure over the incident and said she would never get a haircut from Habib again. The video was of a seminar conducted by the hairstylist on January 3.

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience: “If there is a shortage of water, use saliva.” The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station in Muzaffarnagar on a complaint filed by Gupta. Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the police said.

The hairstylist has apologised for the incident in a video on his Instagram account.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHabibiHairstylist Jawed Habibhairstylist Jawed Habib StoresHollywoodJawed HabibmoviesPooja GuptaSpitting Jawed Habib
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.