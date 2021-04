Imran Khan, cabinet approve ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan amid protests ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has blacklisted radical Islamist Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters and workers have been carrying out violent protests across the country for three days after the arrest of their...

US, India to launch hydrogen task force under Strategic Energy Partnership NEW DELHI: India and the United States will launch a Hydrogen Task Force under the Strategic Energy Partnership between the two countries soon, announced US Deputy Secretary of Energy, David...

India administers more than 1.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses during Tika Utsav NEW DELHI: A total of 1,28,98,314 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to people of the eligible groups across the country during the Tika Utsav, informed Union Health Ministry on Thursday....

Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand should be converted into COVID hospitals: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD)-run hospitals — Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand — should be...

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Presents Lilawati Awards India Post News Service NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) presented the Lilavati Award 2020 on April 11 2021 at an event in the AICTE auditorium...

Arya Samaj Sthapana Day celebrated in Chicagoland Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The first full-fledged Arya Samaj of Mumbai was inaugurated with 28 rules and 100 founding members, including Dayanand Saraswati listed as an ordinary member on April 10,...

Fire breaks out in Artesia Varsha Patel A massive fire broke out at the Dollar Tree Plaza on South Street, Artesia near Pioneer Blvd.; The Indian market. Firefighters rushed to the spot and fought hard, to...

Dr. Suresh Reddy Wins Handsomely Oakbrook Trustee Position India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Suresh Reddy, the Immediate Past President of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has won the election convincingly in his bid to...

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA‚Äôs virtual meet Geetha Patil BOSTON: Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA organized the virtual event titled ‚ÄėPower of Education Forum‚Äô on Saturday evening, April 10, 2021. Ekal Boston and Ekal San Diego brought...

Ekatra’s new partnership; Launch first four books of 50 book series IP News Bureau Mumbai Pratilipi and Manjul Publishing house have launched the first set of four of 50 books of novels and short story collections from Pratilipi published in print...

Humbled By Your Service celebrates 1st Anniversary India Post News Service ‚ÄėHumbled By Your Service‚Äôproudly celebrated its 1-year anniversary on April 3, 2021 with a memorable event held at Johnson Park in Piscataway, NJ. As the sun...

JAINA meet this year heading for a great gathering Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Vipul Shah, Public Relations and Media Committee Chair, said the progress announced that in the last few weeks with registered participants already approaching 6000 from 20+ countries....

England clothing firm removes¬†Kali Halloween costume Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Bristol (England) headquartered clothing brand Wild Thing has removed Kali Halloween Costume, after protest calling it very disturbing ‚ÄĚ. Katie, Director of Wild Thing, in an email to Rajan Zed...

Grand celebration of Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti by Seniors of Chicago Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: A virtual General Meeting of the Indian Senior of Chicago was held on April 10 2021 with 130 members in attendance. President Dr. Narasimhabhai Patel welcomed the...

Addressing LA County‚Äôs housing crisis with Sheila Kuehl Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service In this sixth in a series of special briefings for ethnic/community media sponsored by LA County‚Äôs Joint Information Center on COVID, this week’s focus...

AICTE to Collaborate with CBSE to Train Students CHICAGO: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) trains and engages students and teachers in various initiatives / activities that...

House passes sweeping bills to legalize millions: will senate quash reforms? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service On March 18, the House passed HR 6, the American Promise and Dream Act, which aims to provide relief from deportation to DACA recipients,...

Netflix urged not to run anime ‚ÄėRecord of Ragnarok‚Äôtrivializing Lord Shiva Madhu Patel A large group of Indian Americans across the country have strongly pitched Netflix to reconsiderbefore hosting of anime TV shows ‚ÄúRecord of Ragnarok‚ÄĚ, which they have called as...

SB-9 and SB-10: Silicon Valley‚Äôs Kiss of Death Rishi Kumar Silicon Valley‚Äôs tech exodus is weighing California down. For California‚Äôs legislators, the solution is obvious–more housing! With some upcoming bills, state legislators are seeking to preempt local control...