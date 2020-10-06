India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘First and final warning for 2020’: Ashwin on Mankading

‘First and final warning for 2020’: Ashwin on Mankading
October 06
11:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that he has issued first and final warning to all the batsmen and now he should not be blamed if he ends up ‘Mankading’ in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remark came as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
“Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw. #IPL2020,” Ashwin tweeted.

In the match against RCB, Ashwin gave opening batsman Aaron Finch a warning for leaving his crease at the non-striker’s end while the spinner was on course to deliver the ball. The incident had happened in the third over of RCB’s innings. Finch had walked out of his crease at the non-striker’s end, but Ashwin did not do Mankad and it allowed Finch to return to his crease. The whole incident also left Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting in splits.

Before the start of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals’ coach Ponting had spoken to Ashwin regarding ‘Mankad’ and the former Australian skipper had told the spinner not to opt for this mode of dismissal.

‘Mankading’ drew a lot of attention towards itself during the last year’s IPL as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler last season. Many former cricketers were divided as to whether the mode of dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not.

RCB failed to chase down 196 runs and was restricted to 137/9. No batsmen got going for RCB and only Kohli got among the runs as he played a knock of 43. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 4-24.

Delhi has now gone to the top of the table with four victories and eight points from five matches. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'First and final warning for 2020': Ashwin on ... - https://t.co/dzhiDnYt7E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AshwinMankades #AshwinOnMankading #ChennaiSuperKings #CricketMankadingUpdates #CSK #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPLNews #MankadingCricket #MankadingRules
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:39 am

    #IPL 13: Next four games will make or break ... - https://t.co/RaZN3AuFFh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #DelhiCapitals #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:35 am

    Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in ... - https://t.co/iKBPdD7mSM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Armenia #Azerbaijan #DonaldTrump #JeanYvesLeDrian #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NagornoKarabakh #Republicans #SergeiLavrov #Turkey #UnitedStates #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:32 am

    US Senate Panel To Start Nomination ... - https://t.co/u1pwvOX5uW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmyConeyBarrett #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.