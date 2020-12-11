India Post News Paper

First doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine set to arrive in Canada in 'Few Days': Trudeau

December 11
10:37 2020
TORONTO: The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in Canada in a matter of days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

“The first 30,000 doses are expected to arrive on Canadian soil in just a few days,” Trudeau said on Thursday, a day after health regulators approved the country’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate.
The federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine, Trudeau added.

The prime minister also announced that his government will create a federal vaccine support program to address the unintended adverse effects of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Canada is expected receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year, Trudeau said on Monday.

Public health officials say the plan is to vaccinate 40 to 50 percent of Canadians by next summer and complete the COVID-19 immunization program by September 30, 2021. As of Tuesday, Canadian authorities have reported over 440,000 coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 virus-related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

