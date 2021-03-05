India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

First-ever ‘Quad’ head of states to meet soon

First-ever ‘Quad’ head of states to meet soon
March 05
15:38 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) may take place soon indicated the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Morrison when asked by reporters about Quad meeting in a news conference, he said “This is one of the first things President Biden and I discussed when we spoke some weeks ago. And I spoke to Vice-President Kamala Harris just this past week.”

Morrison further said “The Quad is very central to the US and our thinking about the region, and looking at the Indo-Pacific also through the prism of our ASEAN partners and their vision of the Indo-Pacific. So, yes, the Quad is very central, I think, to our ongoing arrangements.”

“The President and indeed, the Secretary of State, have made clear that their re-engagement in multilateral organisations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, is key to building stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific. We share that view. We encourage that view. And we strongly welcome that view. And so I am looking forward to that first gathering of the Quad leaders. It will be the first-ever such gathering,” added Morrison.

Quad is a security grouping that is seen by many analysts as a group of democracies India, Japan, Australia and the United States coming together to counterbalance China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Government sources here told ANI that there is no formal decision yet on the final dates of the quad summit, foreign ministers of quad met virtually last month.

Australian Prime Minister further said ” I have already had bilateral discussions about this with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga, the Prime Minister of Japan. And of course, we are looking forward to those discussions and follow-up face-to-face meetings as well.”

“This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement. But it’s not going to be a big bureaucracy with a big secretariat and those sorts of things. It will be four leaders, four countries, working together constructively for the peace, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific, which is good for everyone in the Indo-Pacific. It’s particularly good for our ASEAN friends, and those throughout the South-West Pacific, to ensure that they can continue with their own sovereignty and their own certainty for their own futures.” Morrison added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Advantages Of Online #Betting - https://t.co/bcSbcikpsP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #AdvantagesOfOnlineBetting #BettingIndia #BettingOnilneIndia #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #Gambling #Lifestyle #OnlineBetting
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 2:52 pm

Indian-Americans are taking ... - https://t.co/HKOh7soCIC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #MarsMission
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:36 am

Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed - https://t.co/ujSG3Dd635 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:33 am

Neera Tanden accepts ... - https://t.co/R0FrrTkhvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NeeraTanden
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:29 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.