First India-Central Asia Summit emphasizes on diversified global supply chain

NEW DELHI: Leaders at the first India-Central Asia Summit emphasized on Thursday that the post-pandemic world requires diversified global supply chains that are based on trust, resilience and reliability.

Noting the growing interdependence of countries in an inter-connected world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of five Central Asian countries called for transparent and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics and agreed that mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates will facilitate easier travel of citizens of their countries.

PM Modi outlined his principle of “Support of All, Development for All, Trust of All, Efforts of All” for regional development, peace and prosperity. The Leaders agreed that global development should be human-centric to ensure that no one is left behind. In this context, the leaders supported a more collaborative and inclusive global progress and development.

The Central Asian leaders welcomed India’s proposal to host a 100-member youth delegation from the Central Asian countries every year to promote greater mutual understanding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the virtual summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The summit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries. The leaders expressed solidarity with those who have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and called for collective efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“Noting the growing interdependence of countries in an inter-connected world, the leaders called for a timely, transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics, for ensuring an equitable and affordable access to medicines and critical health supplies,” the declaration said.

They took note of the approach – “One Earth One Health” presented by PM Modi. “They emphasized that the post-pandemic world requires diversified global supply chains that are based on trust, resilience and reliability,” the declaration said.

They stressed the importance of extensive vaccination, vaccine supply, transfer of technology, development of local production capacities, promotion of supply chains for medical products, and ensuring price transparency.

