Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

First lady’s spokeswoman is new White House Press Secretary

First lady’s spokeswoman is new White House Press Secretary
June 26
11:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s long term close aide Stephanie Grisham, who is currently First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson, will be the new White House Press Secretary.
Grisham, 42, would succeed Sarah Sanders. She will take the office on July 1.
The 30th White House Press Secretary, Grisham, currently is the press secretary of First Lady Melania.

Originally from Arizona, she worked for the Trump presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016.
Soon after Trump was sworn in as the President, she was appointed as the White House Deputy Press Secretary. She later moved on to become the spokesperson of the First Lady. As such the announcement in this regard came from Melania.

“I am pleased to announce” Grisham will be the next Press Secretary and Communications Director. “She has been with us since 2015,” the First Lady tweeted, adding that she and Trump “can think of no better person to serve the administration” and the country.

“Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides,” she added.
There are indications that Grisham would hold three positions simultaneously: White House Communications Director, White House Press Secretary and Press Secretary to the First Lady. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.