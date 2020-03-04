Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Indian film ‘Tryst With Destiny’ to have world premiere at Tribeca MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature “Tryst With Destiny” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Set in...
  • COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has observed that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads less efficiently than influenza or flu virus. However, the WHO also noted that the illness...
  • Facebook appoints new India communications head NEW DELHI: Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new communications head to lead the social media giant’s growing corporate communications and public...
  • Chris Pratt: I hate Tom Holland LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt feels his “Onward” co-star Tom Holland is “dashing, charming and handsome”, and has come to the conclusion that he hates him. “I really can’t say...
  • Iraq reports first death from COVID-19 BAGHDAD: A 70-year-old man who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah has died, a health official said. It is the first death...
  • Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year. “We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from...
  • First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated QUAID NAJMI MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar...
  • 25 positive cases of coronavirus in India: Health Minister NEW DELHI: There are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday during a press conference here. “There are...
  • Sensex slumps 700 points on coronavirus fears MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices slumped on Wednesday afternoon with the BSE Sensex trading over 700 points lower, on persistent fears of coronavirus turning into a pandemic, along with increasing...
  • COVID-19: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid WASHINGTON: The World Bank has committed $12 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus. The emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance. The...
  

First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated

First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated
March 04
14:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

QUAID NAJMI

MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. (FDIPL).

Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are accused of masterminding one of the biggest banking frauds amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore, which was first admitted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in February 2018, followed by other public sector banks.

This is said to be the first-ever liquidation order for any company embroiled in the fraud schemed by the Modi-Choksi duo before they fled the country, according to experts and officials.

The ruling to liquidate Modi’s scam-scarred company FDIPL was delivered last week by a Mumbai NCLT bench comprising (Mrs) Suchitra Kanuparthi (Member-Judicial) and V. Nallasenapathy (Member-Technical).

The bench also approved the appointment of the official liquidator Santanu T. Ray since there are no business prospects possible from the company, there is no point in pursuing legal suits and recovery cases, and very remote chances of any recovery of the bad money.

Besides, the beleaguered company had insufficient assets to repay the amounts due to the creditors and no resolution plan was possible which could enable the company to clear all its debts, according to the NCLT Mumbai order.

FDIPL is a major subsidiary owned by Firestar International, owned by Modi — currently lodged in London’s Wandsworth jail after his arrest in March 2019.

It has a manufacturing unit — along with another group company Radashir Jewellery Company — in the Surat Special Economic Zone (SURSEZ), which have been the subject matter of probes by various investigation agencies including the Customs Department.

The Firestar International, FDIPL and other group companies shot into the limelight in February 2018 when the Punjab National Bank (PNB) admitted to a massive scam of around Rs 14,000-crore architected by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

In a huge boost for Indian investigating agencies, a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai proclaimed Modi as a ‘fugitive economic offender” — the only second accused under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) to be declared so after the absconder liquor baron, Vijay Mallya was also labeled thus in January 2019.

Choksi, who has acquired the citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda in the West Indies, had challenged the proceedings to declare him as a “fugitive economic offender”, but his plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court in December 2019.

“Since the cases are similar, people should not be surprised if other such liquidation orders follow and the public monies are washed out,” a prominent diamond industry player requesting anonymity told IANS.

Even as India has launched a multi-pronged effort to get the ‘Mama-Bhanja’ duo extradited and face the Indian laws, simultaneous probes are underway into their murky dealings by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Income Tax Department.

A consortium of banks including PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India, have been frantically trying to recover their dues from the duo in different cases. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian film 'Tryst With Destiny' to have ... - https://t.co/b13IhVbneF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/DC7nKvnHVI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:19 am

RT @PTI_News: Launch of GISAT-1 scheduled for Thursday postponed due to technical reasons; revised date will be informed in due course: ISRO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:15 am

COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: #WHO - https://t.co/CBAFBeL2k4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8L4gMIFgWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:14 am

#Facebook appoints new India communications head - https://t.co/XKcCx1TTSC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Tu5mJWk8kq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:06 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Indian film ‘Tryst With Destiny’ to have world premiere at Tribeca MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature “Tryst With Destiny” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Set in...
  • COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has observed that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads less efficiently than influenza or flu virus. However, the WHO also noted that the illness...
  • Facebook appoints new India communications head NEW DELHI: Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new communications head to lead the social media giant’s growing corporate communications and public...
  • Chris Pratt: I hate Tom Holland LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt feels his “Onward” co-star Tom Holland is “dashing, charming and handsome”, and has come to the conclusion that he hates him. “I really can’t say...
  • Iraq reports first death from COVID-19 BAGHDAD: A 70-year-old man who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah has died, a health official said. It is the first death...
  • Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year. “We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from...
  • First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated QUAID NAJMI MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar...
  • 25 positive cases of coronavirus in India: Health Minister NEW DELHI: There are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday during a press conference here. “There are...
  • Sensex slumps 700 points on coronavirus fears MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices slumped on Wednesday afternoon with the BSE Sensex trading over 700 points lower, on persistent fears of coronavirus turning into a pandemic, along with increasing...
  • COVID-19: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid WASHINGTON: The World Bank has committed $12 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus. The emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance. The...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.