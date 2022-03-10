India Post News Paper

First teaser for ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ unveiled

March 10
09:43 2022
WASHINGTON: The first teaser of ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has been unveiled, with actor Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi sage.

According to Deadline, set to stream on Disney Plus from March 25, the series’ plot begins 10 years after the events in ‘Revenge of the Sith’, where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”
The almost 2-minute teaser commences with Kenobi saying, “The fight is done. We lost.” Viewers are then shown him looking on at a young Luke Skywalker, clad in pod goggles, imitating his father’s old sport from ‘The Phantom Menace’. Observing the boy from a distance, Kenobi says, “Stay hidden.”

A look at Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars, Luke’s uncle, is also shown. There’s also a shot of the Grand Inquisitor. Hayden Christensen will be returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for this six-episode series.

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

As per Deadline, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has been directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. (ANI)

 

