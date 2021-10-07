Flag Day Salute at Orange County
India Post News Service
The Flag Day salute was organized by the Republican Party in Orange County, California. Indians living in Orange County also participated enthusiastically.
Flag Day salutes are held every year in the United States. The Flag Day grand event was organized by the Republican Party in Orange County, California state.
At the event, Republican Party candidate For California Governor, LARRY Alder, Former N L F superstar and US Congressmen Bernis Owens were guests of honor. Also present were Orange County Council women Kim young, councilmen Tim Shaw Orange County Sheriff, chief of Sheriff Don Burnis.
The most important thing about the event was that it was attended by Indian-origin leaders and people. Yogi Patel President of the Indo-American Cultural Society of North America and Parimal Shah, Chairman, Indo-American Cultural Society, P K Nayak, were also specially invited.
It may be mentioned here that California is going to polls candidate for Governor. In which Larry Alder is the candidate of the Republican Party. 69-year-old Larry got B A, LLB graduate from Brown University and FROM Michigan University. Larry Alder is a well-known American radio host, attorney and writer.Conservative and right-wing-minded Larry Alder is a close supporter of former president Donald Trump.
