India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Flag Day Salute at Orange County

Flag Day Salute at Orange County
October 07
15:12 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
From left Yogi Patel middle Orange County sheriff, chief of staff Don Barnes and Parimal Shah

From left Yogi Patel middle Orange County sheriff, chief of staff Don Barnes and Parimal Shah

India Post News Service

The Flag Day salute was organized by the Republican Party in Orange County, California. Indians living in Orange County also participated enthusiastically.

Flag Day salutes are held every year in the United States. The Flag Day grand event was organized by the Republican Party in Orange County, California state.

From left Parimal Shah middle Republicans candidate for California governor Larry Alder and Yogi Patel

From left Parimal Shah middle Republicans candidate for California governor Larry Alder and Yogi Patel

At the event, Republican Party candidate For California Governor, LARRY Alder, Former N L F superstar and US Congressmen Bernis Owens were guests of honor. Also present were Orange County Council women Kim young, councilmen Tim Shaw Orange County Sheriff, chief of Sheriff Don Burnis.

The most important thing about the event was that it was attended by Indian-origin leaders and people. Yogi Patel President of the Indo-American Cultural Society of North America and Parimal Shah, Chairman, Indo-American Cultural Society, P K Nayak, were also specially invited.

From left Parimal Shah middle council women Kim Young and Yogi Patel

From left Parimal Shah middle council women Kim Young and Yogi Patel

It may be mentioned here that California is going to polls candidate for Governor. In which Larry Alder is the candidate of the Republican Party. 69-year-old Larry got B A, LLB graduate from Brown University and   FROM Michigan University.  Larry Alder is a well-known American radio host, attorney and writer.Conservative and right-wing-minded Larry Alder is a close supporter of former president Donald Trump.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBay AreacaliforniaCommunityDiasporaFIAFlag Day SaluteHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIOrange County
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 8th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.