Campaign busts myths about COVID-19 vaccines by We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign India Post News Service Communities across the country are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as cases rise, but there are still pockets...

Ekal’s aggressive march towards ‘Mission 2025’ Prakash Waghmare “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA – EVF” hosted a daylong virtual ‘National Conference’ with 220 registrants from U.S., Canada and India. Although touted to be a national gathering,...

Sant Nirankari Mission is Gandhian thought in action”Gandhi in New Era” C.L. Gulati Distinguished historian, Arnold Toynbee, found that 19 of 21 human civilizations declined when the religious foundations that sustained them had become corrupted: “Each time, the people had lost...

Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Skokie Park & Consulate Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Indian ConsulGeneral Amit Kumar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi statue in Memorial Park in Skokie at an event...

Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organizes Garb-Raas for 2021 Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organized Garb-Raas in Bensenville a Chicago Suburb with more than 300 peoples participating where Mihir Acharya & Bharti Desai were lead singers....

Virtual Hindu Heritage Month by VHP & World Hindu Council Geetha Patil NEW YORK: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA)/ the World Hindu Council of America (WHCA) organized the virtual Hindu Heritage Month (HHM) Opening Ceremony on Friday, October...

Gandhi Jayanti tributes by Consulate, San Francisco India Post News Service The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, marked Gandhi Jayanti by paying floral tributes at his statue at Embarcadero, San Francisco. A talk by renowned Gandhi...

Flag Day Salute at Orange County India Post News Service The Flag Day salute was organized by the Republican Party in Orange County, California. Indians living in Orange County also participated enthusiastically. Flag Day salutes are...

Arizona’s communities of color fight for fair redistricting Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service In Arizona, the redistricting process is run by an independent commission. The One Arizona coalition, made up of community organizations across the state, is...

Establishing the first Gandhi King Legacy Center India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar, President, American Multi Ethnic Coalition, USA announced that American Multi-Ethnic Coalition is establishing the first GANDHI KING LEGACY CENTER in North...

To boost or not to boost Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Boosters, also known as the third shots, are among the most hotly debated issues of the moment. The White House plan for expanded eligibility...

International Students Agony American universities earned almost $44 billion last year from International students and $7.6 billion was from India alone. Indian students are second largest after Chinese. International students in Canada have...

TN CM announces welfare board for Tamil diaspora CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a new welfare board for the Tamil people living abroad. The Chief Minister in a statement here on Wednesday said that the...

US thanks India for resuming vax exports; assures national security NEW YORK: US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, thanked India on behalf of the US for resuming Covid-19 vaccine exports when she met India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla...

Used to bowl fast from the very starting, Irfan Pathan also helped me: Umran Malik ABU DHABI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace sensation Umran Malik has said that bowling fast comes naturally to him and ever since the starting, he has bowled quickly to disrupt the...

ICC T20 WC: I try to learn by watching AB de Villiers bat, says Scotland all-rounder Berrington NEW DELHI: Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has been a maverick with the bat, and his antics have won him admiration from every corner of the world. Scotland...

Sri Lanka women to not tour Pakistan in October COLOMBO: The series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan women will not be going ahead in October this year following a change in management at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As...

Thank CJI for deciding to take up Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu, says Kapil Sibal NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana for deciding to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter Suo Motu. Taking to Twitter,...

China asks US to stop interfering in matters related to Taiwan, HK, Xinjiang ZURICH: Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during which he called on Washington to not interfere in Beijing’s internal matters including...