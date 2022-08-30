Flag hosting ceremony by FIA in Chicago Downtown

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Federation of Indian Associations. (FIA) in Chicago celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India with patriotic fervor at the Chicago Downtown Daley Plaza on August 15th, 2022. Amit Kumar, the Consul General of India in Chicago and Rakesh Malhotra, President of the FIA hoisted the Indian National flag at the Plaza, followed by singing of the United States and Indian National Anthems.

United States Congressman Brad Schneider, Alderman Debra Silverstein, Alderman Raymond Lopez, IL State Senator Darren Bailey, Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas, and candidate of IL State representative Kevin Olickal were amongst the dignitaries who attended the spectacular ceremony. Close to three hundred people, representing Indian American Community, local government officials, Executive members and Trustees of FIA, and members of American, and local media attended the iconic flag hoisting ceremony, organized by the FIA.

Amit Kumar extended his greetings to Indian American people and dwelt on the wide-ranging India-US strategic partnership encompassing almost every facet of human development including The Quad for security in the Indo-Pacific as well as other multilateral agreements to confront global challenges.

Welcoming the dignitaries, guests and wishing all those marking India’s Independence Day a wonderful celebration, Rakesh Malhotra, said “this is a special day commemorating the birth of a free nation after selfless sacrifice and relentless efforts of infinite freedom fighters, soldiers, and revolutionaries”. He applauded India’s successes and the many achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended his gratitude to the Indian American community for their contribution and for acting as an important link between the two great nations. Wishing the people of India on the 75th anniversary, Congressman Brad Schneider stated that the Indian American community plays a crucial role in America and is involved in virtually every walk of life.

Congressman Schneider described India and the USA as strong economic allies and the two countries’ largest trading partners. “At the stroke of midnight on this day 75 years ago, the great nation of India was born”. Cook County Treasurer, Maria Pappas read this proclamation and presented it to the President of the FIA.

Alderman Debra Silverstein and Raymond Lopez also greeted the Indian American people on 76th Independence Day. IL State senator Darren Bailey highlighted the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the socio-economic progress of the United States

Nimrit Dholakia of Sadhana School of Indian Music led the melodious patriotic medley of “VandeMataram” by middle school students followed by a stunning kathak dance performance by renowned dancer Madura Sane. FIA Trustees Hina Trivedi was the anchor, Sohan Joshi and Banquet Chair Iftekhar Shareef also greeted the people on the 76th Independence Day celebrations. Hemant Patel, Executive VP recalls the selfless sacrifice of freedom fighters.

Rajesh Patel Past president, Treasurer, Vijender Doma, Jt. Treasurer, Nirmala Reddy, Vice President Amar Upadhyay and Director Rohit Joshi marched around the Daley Plaza with Indian and American Flags and colorful balloons.

