Flag marches at Maujpur after pro, anti-CAA groups clash

NEW DELHI: Tension prevailed on Sunday at Maujpur area of north-east Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups following which police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control. The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, announced the closure of entrance and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Protests and rallies by anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area, with pro-CAA groups rallying at Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protestors held the fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas. Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told media persons that the situation remained tense in the vicinity and the police were monitoring the situation.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed after security forces were pelted with stone during the violence. Meanwhile, rumours ran thick and fast amid reports that BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters came under attack by stone-pelters, and some reports said trains were also vandalized.

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging the police personnel remained mute spectators when the clashes broke out and did nothing to check the violence. According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

Even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh where a 71-day roadblock represents anti-CAA sentiment, tension has been brewing in the eastern part of Delhi, since Saturday night, following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protestors in response to a bandh call given for Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army. IANS

