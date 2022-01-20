India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Flight operations at Delhi airport normal despite low visibility

Flight operations at Delhi airport normal despite low visibility
January 20
11:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal,” said Delhi International Airport Limited.
The airport authorities further requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi witnesses cold day conditions, several trains delayed due to fog

Comments

comments

Tags
AQI DelhiDelhi Air QulityDelhi airportDelhi FogDelhi T3Delhi WeatherFights cancelled DelhiFlight Schedellue LatestFlights IndiaTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid TimesVisibility in Delhi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.