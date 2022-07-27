Flights to Baku from New Delhi from August

NEW DELHI: Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has begun selling tickets from India to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan. The first flight will depart from New Delhi on August 10, 2022.

Flights will be operated twice a week, from Baku on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from New Delhi on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the schedule, in collaboration with Zeal Global Group.

Azerbaijan has emerged as a popular Silk Road tourist destination for visitors from around the world. Baku, Azerbaijan’s stunning capital, is one of the best stops on a trip to Europe. This unique city has so much to offer travellers, from beaches and volcanoes to a cityscape where the ancient meets the new, with a beautiful 20 km (65,616 ft) long coastline.

The ticket price includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg in economy class and up to 32 kg in business class), as well as a full range of cold and hot meals. Passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and are permitted to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found in detail at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan. Flight tickets for these flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carrier’s accredited agencies.

