Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon in talks with govt

Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon in talks with govt
March 25
19:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: After temporarily suspending all of its operations and services during the COVID-19 lockdown, etailer Flipkart on Wednesday said it will resume its grocery and essentials services post assurance from the government.

There were massive disruptions on Day 1 of the 21-day lockdown as local authorities including police did not allow delivery boys to move around – even harassed and beat them up.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO Flipkart Group, said that the government has given the company assurance to resume its essential services.
“We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery & essentials services later today,” Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

“We are very grateful for the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the functioning of e-commerce as ‘essential service’ during the lockdown,” he added.

There were multiple reports of delivery boys being beaten up. Twitter users posted photos of some delivery boys with bruises on their bodies.
An Amazon spokesperson said that the company appreciates that the government has recognised ecommerce as essential to help citizens remain at home and maintain social distancing.

“We are working with the central government and local authorities, asking them to help us urgently with detailed on-ground operating procedures, to ensure delivery of priority goods like household staples, health and hygiene products, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies safely across the country to our customers’ homes without any disruption,” the spokesperson said.

Millions of people across cities were left helpless at homes as essential items like fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish etc did not reach their doors despite placing orders well in advance.

Later, the orders went dry.

In a message to customers, grocery and milk delivery website MilkBasket said it was forced to dump 15,000 litres of milk and 10,000 kg of vegetables

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Flipkart resumes operations, #Amazon in talks with govt - https://t.co/V21e0Lfeyu Get your news featured use… https://t.co/XJopyMLylD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:31 pm

Prince Charles declared COVID-19 positive - https://t.co/jVijy06GiU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/LZWcWsw9wV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:29 pm

RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING NEWS: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/PXS8Kt5gYF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:27 pm

Big Bazaar enters doorstep delivery space as biggies log out - https://t.co/aGeLVE9IlY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5smyw79NnX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 9:18 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.