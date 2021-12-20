India Post News Paper

FlowerAura launches exclusive collection of new Christmas gifts for Xmas 2021

December 20
10:43 2021
GURUGRAM: The Jingle of the bells, the freshly baked cookies, the aroma of a fruity plum cake, and the crispiness in the air of the chilly winters are all indications of the start of a season most clearly awaited by millions of people where they send jolly gifts to each other.

This is the season of the most awaited holiday, the saturnalia miracle called Christmas. And now, customers can buy Christmas gifts and send season’s greetings to their dearest ones all over the country as well as internationally at the click of a button with FlowerAura.

Customers can find themed gifts with customisation options that will fill their family’s heart to the core with joy and wonderment, much like the spirit of Christmas. Explore the varied range of Christmas gifts that suit every customer’s budget as the gifting brand has them in a competitive market price range. And to make Christmas celebrations a much more joyous occasion for the customers and their whole family, they can now send enchanting personalised Christmas gifts right at their doorstep in just a matter of a few hours with the in-house express delivery service by FlowerAura.

This service is available in all major cities even during the busiest time of the year – Christmas. Apart from the traditional gifts, users will be able to find themed hampers packed with the most decadent Christmas plum cakes, cookies, an assortment of other delicious delights, and even much-awaited winter gift items like gloves, socks, or even premium signature instant beverages.

Customers who are far away from their hometowns can now send these beautifully wrapped hampers, and Christmas presents directly to their dear ones. For example, customers can now send customised gifts like Christmas themed coffee mugs, t-shirts, assorted hampers containing majestic floral arrangements, air-purifying succulents, frosted cakes, soft toys, and many more items.

Beautifully wrapped with colourful packaging and custom-made greeting cards with handwritten verses can be sent right to the doorstep of their home with a hassle-free delivery service operated by well-experienced executives and team members.

Similar to the express delivery service, FlowerAura takes pride in working 24 hours during all normal business working days, as well as during the festive season much like Christmas with a wide list of delivery services like fixed time delivery, same-day delivery, midnight delivery, and early morning delivery.

These services guarantee timely doorstep delivery by professional delivery partners. To give the customers more reasons to opt for the services, FlowerAura also practices the highest standards of hygiene. Maintaining & regulating the safety protocols necessary in the event of recent pandemic Covid-19 is also taken care of.

Having 10+ years of experience in the premium gifting industry, FlowerAura gives one the guarantee of quality with each of its delivery. Christmas is a busy time of the year, and FlowerAura always tries its best to help people celebrate. The quality gift and the packaging of shipping items are thus thoroughly inspected and carefully delivered to one’s doorstep.

Women’s and men’s Christmas gifts items are thoroughly available in various designs, styles, budgets, occasions, and preferences, all to make their Christmas miracles come true.  

