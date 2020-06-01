India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Floyd death: Nadella, Cook, Pichai express solidarity

Floyd death: Nadella, Cook, Pichai express solidarity
June 01
18:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: As protests against the death of African-American George Floyd gain momentum in the US, top tech CEOs have come out in expressing solidarity with people of colour, especially the African-American community. In a note to Microsoft employees, CEO Satya Nadella said that every-day racism, bias and hatred in the news today is not new and we must have empathy for those who are scared and uncertain.

“I know it’s not enough to just have empathy for those impacted, for the communities who are experiencing this hate, firsthand, who are scared for their safety, and for their loved ones,” Nadella said. At this moment, “people can start by checking in with each other, ask colleagues how they’re doing and what they need, have empathy for what others are feeling”.

Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the US after a video went viral of Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several thousand people of colour currently work at big tech companies globally. “Have empathy for those who are scared and uncertain, and join me and everyone on the senior leadership team, in advocating for change in our company, in our communities, and in society at large,” said Nadella.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stressed that right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of the nation and in the hearts of millions. “To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism,” Cook said in a memo to employees.

“That painful past is still present today e not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination,” he added. Cook said that there has been progress since the America he grew up in, “but it is similarly true that communities of colour continue to endure discrimination and trauma”.

“At Apple, our mission has and always will be to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better.

“For all of our colleagues hurting right now, please know that you are not alone, and that we have resources to support you,” Cook noted. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted: “Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice.

“For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai added. Google and YouTube have put a black ribbon on its home page in the US, showing solidarity for protests against the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    How to Select a Good Online ... - https://t.co/H8IAX4Kdqj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #9xstackscomâ€¦ https://t.co/x7K8L5HAS0
    h J R

    - June 1, 2020, 2:07 pm

    RT @OpIndia_com: Pakistan's new terror outfit 'TRF' threatens to kill all Indians who plan to settle in Kashmir and 'change demography' httâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 1, 2020, 12:48 pm

    Pak spies posed as clerks in Indian Army to gather info - https://t.co/S5S3sKg87y Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/4GMMdtg55p
    h J R

    - June 1, 2020, 12:48 pm

    #Dubai #NRI sponsors 'ghar wapasi' flights for stranded #Indians - https://t.co/WqZGUJ1Q0p Get your news featuredâ€¦ https://t.co/zDCkuJh3n4
    h J R

    - June 1, 2020, 12:44 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.